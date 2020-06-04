WhatsApp Group With 125 Members Formed During Delhi Riots Linked to Murder of Muslim Brothers

New Delhi: Investigation into the rioting incident in Northeast Delhi's Bhagirathi Vihar has revealed that a WhatsApp group with 125 members was formed on the intervening night of February 25 and 26, a day before four bodies were fished out of Bhagirathi Vihar and Johripur drains.

The Delhi Police crime branch is now all set to file chargesheet in the case on Thursday. It is going to be the sixth chargesheet in the rioting case this week.

"During the investigation, it was found that during peak rioting, a WhatsApp group was created on the intervening night of Feb 25 and 26. This group had 125 members," the police mentioned in its chargesheet.

According to officers, on February 23, as the situation turned tensed in the area after clashes over CAA, two brothers — Amir Ali (31) and Hashim (19) — went to their maternal home for safety. After two days, their father Babu Khan, a tailor, asked them to return as the situation had apparently become normal.

Both Amir and Hashim reached Gokalpuri area at about 9.30 PM on a motorcycle and asked their brother Sheruddin to come out in the lane, as they were terrified. But they never reached their home.

On February 28, when the family reached Gokalpuri police station, they learnt that Amir and Hashim were killed and their bodies and burnt motorcycle thrown into the Bhagirathi Vihar drain by rioters.

According to police, two active members of the group were arrested and their mobile phone was scanned. "A WhatsApp group was created on February 25 as well. During the course of investigation, it has been found that while some members of these groups were only sending and receiving chats, a few others were involved in active rioting," sources said.

On the basis of eyewitness accounts and technical evidences, police arrested nine people for murdering Hashim, while eleven arrested for killing Amir.

All the accused are presently in judicial custody. Their several bail applications have been rejected.