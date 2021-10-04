CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#RaveParty#Bollywood#Lakhimpur
Home » News » India » WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Down for Millions of Users Across World, Fb Says 'Working on It'
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Down for Millions of Users Across World, Fb Says 'Working on It'

While WhatsApp was showing server error, Instagram was not refreshing users' feed. (AFP)

While WhatsApp was showing server error, Instagram was not refreshing users' feed. (AFP)

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook suffered the outage in multiple countries, and it's not related to country-level internet disruptions, says NetBlocks, an internet observatory.

Social networking websites WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook suffered an outage on Monday night in India and some parts of the world. On WhatsApp, users are not able to able to send or receive messages. On Instagram too, users are unable to log in and refresh feed. The global outage reportedly started at around 9.15 pm in India.

WhatsApp tweeted that it’s trying to fix the glitch. “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!" it tweeted.

Facebook, on the other hand, said: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can." Messaging app WhatsApp and photo-sharing app Instagram are owned by Facebook.

RELATED NEWS

NetBlocks, the internet’s observatory that tracks disruptions and shutdowns, tweeted: “Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger are currently experiencing outages in multiple countries; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering."

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram, Reuters reported.

This is a breaking story. Details awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 04, 2021, 21:18 IST