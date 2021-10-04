WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Down for Millions of Users Across World, Fb Says 'Working on It'

Social networking websites WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook suffered an outage on Monday night in India and some parts of the world. On WhatsApp, users are not able to able to send or receive messages. On Instagram too, users are unable to log in and refresh feed. The global outage reportedly started at around 9.15 pm in India.

WhatsApp tweeted that it’s trying to fix the glitch. “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!" it tweeted.

Facebook, on the other hand, said: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can." Messaging app WhatsApp and photo-sharing app Instagram are owned by Facebook.

NetBlocks, the internet’s observatory that tracks disruptions and shutdowns, tweeted: “Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger are currently experiencing outages in multiple countries; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering."

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram, Reuters reported.

This is a breaking story. Details awaited.

