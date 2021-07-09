Whatsapp Temporarily Puts its Privacy Policy on Hold, Delhi High Court Told

Whatsapp on Friday informed that Delhi high court that it has decided to “temporarily put its privacy policy on hold", till the Data Protection Bill comes into force.

“Government has asked to shut down the policy. We have said we will not enforce it till Data Protection Bill comes out. That is open-ended because we don’t know when the Bill is going to come out … We have said we will not do this for a while. Suppose the Bill allows me to do it, we will have completely different ramifications," senior advocate Harish Salve made the submission on behalf of WhatsApp.

A report in Bar and Bench further quoted Salve as saying the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has communicated to the messaging platform that its privacy policy is against the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information), Rules 2011.

The Centre had earlier told the court that it has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the issue and a reply is awaited and therefore, there was a need to maintain status quo with regard to implementation of the policy.

(details awaited)

