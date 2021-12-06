WhatsApp To Help Desi Healthcare Startups With Its New ‘Incubator Program’

WhatsApp has launched its WhatsApp Incubator Program (WIP) to develop innovative solutions based on WhatsApp Business Platform to tackle India’s healthcare issues. The program aims to identify 10 selected organisations tackling critical health issues. They will be guided through a design “thinking-led process to build a deeper understanding and applicability of their WhatsApp-powered solution.”

The selected organisations will be provided with technical support in order to design, prototype, and pilot their health use cases.

Registrations for the program are open for entrepreneurs, NGOs, start-ups, and any other organisations that have innovative ideas to tackle issues of general immunisation, mental health, maternal health and equitable access to healthcare to apply. The applications are now open until December 24, 2021.

“A webinar will be hosted to address questions from keen applicants on December 14, 2021. To apply or know more about the program, visit https://whatsappincubator.splashthat.com/,” said WhatsApp in a statement.

“Participating organisations get the opportunity to be mentored by industry experts, access on-ground ecosystems, receive support with impact measurement guidance, and a chance to network with funders to scale their use cases,” it added.

The program is being administered by Quicksand Design Studio.

“Technology has been the most critical instrument in India’s fight against Covid-19. During the pandemic we have seen several innovative use cases of the WhatsApp Business Platform by government organisations, civic actors, city administrations, and many more NGOs, both large and small, across sectors and locations. We feel honoured to have had the opportunity to work alongside some of these organisations to help drive effectiveness and impact during the pandemic for various communities in India,” said Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India.

