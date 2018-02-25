WhatsApp Users Receive 'Invitation' to Join LeT Group: UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police today said members of a WhatsApp group have received an "invitation" to join another group named "Lashkar-e-Toiba" on the messaging platform, allegedly created by a schoolboy in Rajasthan.The sender of the invitation was a boy studying in Class 9 in Bhilwara district, an Anti-Terrorist Squad officer said."His father was not (available) today(Sunday), hence he was not called for questioning. He is likely to be questioned tomorrow(Monday)," the officer said.The police said they have registered a case in this connection after a youth reported to them that he has received the invitation on WhatsApp from the group named "Lashkar-e-Toiba"."When the members of the group clicked on the invitation link, there was nothing. An FIR has been registered against the sender of the invitation under sections of the IPC and the IT Act. We have also informed the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad," Lucknow cyber-crime cell nodal officer Abhay Mishra said.According to police, the invitation was sent a few days ago.When contacted, IG (ATS) Asim Arun told PTI that it was not yet clear whether the youth joined the LeT group or not."But he informed the police, and the number from which the invitation had come was tracked. It was found the invitation had come from Bhilwara district of Rajasthan," Arun said."We are working with the Rajasthan Police on this case," he added.