English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When a News Photographer Became the News in India
My pictures of trying to revive the boy have made it to newspapers and TV news channels, and my phone has been ringing constantly, Chennai news photographer said.
P Ravikumar, a freelance photographer. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Chennai: It all happened in a flash. Barely 10 minutes after reaching a public gathering that was held in a large tent to celebrate the Indian festival of Holi, I was performing CPR on a boy who had suddenly collapsed in a makeshift pool of coloured water.
I am a freelance photographer in the city of Chennai and was on assignment for Reuters on Thursday, looking for pictures of revellers celebrating the festival that marks the beginning of spring and in which people smear each other with coloured powder and water.
For a photographer, Holi makes for vibrant, colourful pictures.
There were an estimated 1,000 people at the place I went to, almost all of them youngsters, and I started clicking away from a platform where a singer was belting out Hindi dance numbers. Moments later there was a commotion, and suddenly I was confronted by a boy who seemed to have stopped breathing.
I quickly handed my cameras to a fellow photographer, sat down on my knees and lifted one of the eyelids of the boy who lay motionless on his back. The eye was pale, his body stone cold.
I immediately recognised I did not have much time and started pressing his chest, 30 times at a go, followed by mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Egged on by my friends, I kept at it for four to five minutes and then finally he started to move his eyes, slowly.
Then his hands shook. He vomited water, then blood. Somebody took him to the hospital in an autorickshaw, instead of waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
I was completely exhausted by then and later came to know he was discharged within a few hours. Somebody gave me his mother's phone number, I called her and she said he was okay.
It's not yet clear how the boy fainted in the knee-deep water, where many other people were singing and dancing.
But the whole incident was surreal. Only a couple of months ago I lost my 76-year-old mother, who had a breathing problem, despite me and my sister doing CPR while taking her to hospital.
The incident reinforced my belief that learning basic life-saving skills should be made mandatory for everybody. I learned during an assignment two-and-a-half-years ago covering a sparsely attended CPR demo organised by a non-governmental organisation at a Chennai mall.
My pictures of trying to revive the boy have made it to newspapers and TV news channels, and my phone has been ringing constantly.
The Times of India, the New Indian Express and the Hindu newspapers all hailed my "presence of mind".
A news photographer has become the news, and I feel good about that. But, for me, the biggest joy is that I managed to save a family from the grief of losing a young son.
And yes, Reuters did use some of my pictures from the event clicked before the incident!
I am a freelance photographer in the city of Chennai and was on assignment for Reuters on Thursday, looking for pictures of revellers celebrating the festival that marks the beginning of spring and in which people smear each other with coloured powder and water.
For a photographer, Holi makes for vibrant, colourful pictures.
There were an estimated 1,000 people at the place I went to, almost all of them youngsters, and I started clicking away from a platform where a singer was belting out Hindi dance numbers. Moments later there was a commotion, and suddenly I was confronted by a boy who seemed to have stopped breathing.
I quickly handed my cameras to a fellow photographer, sat down on my knees and lifted one of the eyelids of the boy who lay motionless on his back. The eye was pale, his body stone cold.
I immediately recognised I did not have much time and started pressing his chest, 30 times at a go, followed by mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Egged on by my friends, I kept at it for four to five minutes and then finally he started to move his eyes, slowly.
Then his hands shook. He vomited water, then blood. Somebody took him to the hospital in an autorickshaw, instead of waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
I was completely exhausted by then and later came to know he was discharged within a few hours. Somebody gave me his mother's phone number, I called her and she said he was okay.
It's not yet clear how the boy fainted in the knee-deep water, where many other people were singing and dancing.
But the whole incident was surreal. Only a couple of months ago I lost my 76-year-old mother, who had a breathing problem, despite me and my sister doing CPR while taking her to hospital.
The incident reinforced my belief that learning basic life-saving skills should be made mandatory for everybody. I learned during an assignment two-and-a-half-years ago covering a sparsely attended CPR demo organised by a non-governmental organisation at a Chennai mall.
My pictures of trying to revive the boy have made it to newspapers and TV news channels, and my phone has been ringing constantly.
The Times of India, the New Indian Express and the Hindu newspapers all hailed my "presence of mind".
A news photographer has become the news, and I feel good about that. But, for me, the biggest joy is that I managed to save a family from the grief of losing a young son.
And yes, Reuters did use some of my pictures from the event clicked before the incident!
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Javed Akhtar Denies Writing Songs for PM Modi Biopic, Says 'Shocked to Find My Name on the Poster'
- Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
- Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot
- Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 2019?
- 'Florida Man' Internet Challenge is Making Everyone Google Their Birthdays
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results