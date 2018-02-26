When 'Baby' Sridevi Shared Screen Space with Jayalalithaa

When the four-year-old ‘boy’ dressed in blue appeared on the big screen in Tamil Nadu, the cine-goers had no idea that the jovial bright-eyed child and two of his senior actors would create history, sweeping power and hearts across India.While the child artiste grew up to rule the Indian film industry, the lead actors, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, changed the entire politics of the southern state after winning accolades in Kollywood.The movie, Nam Naadu, turned out to be a blockbuster in 1969. However, the ‘boy’, who was already famous in Kollywood, came into limelight in Bollywood through super-hit film Himmatwala. The child artiste was none other than the queen of expressions, Sridevi, whose sudden demise has shocked millions of fans.Born in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi town, the veteran actor started her career at the age of four with Tamil film Thunaivar, following which she starred in Nam Naadu.Subsequently, Sridevi and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa went on to do many films together. In 1971, both appeared in Ádi Parashakti, in which ‘Baby Sridevi’ played the role of Lord Murugan. The following year, the duo starred in Telugu film Bharya Biddalu, followed by Thirumangalyam in 1974.Both the ladies created a niche for themselves in the film fraternity, and both were path-breakers. While Jayalalithaa switched to politics and became the revered ‘amma’, Sridevi’s comic timing and expressions left a mark on Bollywood even as she was not fluent in Hindi.In an interview with a media organisation during the promotions of her film ‘Mom’, Sridevi had said, “When I was a child star, I admired her (Jayalalithaa) as a goddess, and I have some really sweet memories of the interactions we have had.” When asked if she would do a biopic on the late chief minister, she said that playing her role was a huge responsibility and it was too early for her to do justice to that role.Unfortunately for her fans, even that thought would remain a dream now.The two legends were also spotted at ‘100 Years of Indian Cinema’ hosted by J Jayalalithaa, where Sridevi was awarded for her contribution in Indian cinema over a span of five decades.When the stalwart leader passed away on December 5, 2016, Sridevi in her tweet said, “The most articulate, dignified, cultured and caring lady, lucky to have worked with her. I along with millions of our people will miss her.”Sridevi was also one of the very few actors who acted in movies starring both Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan. She also acted with Dr M G Ramachandran as a child artiste.While talking about her sudden demise, Rajinikanth became emotional and said, “She never got angry with anyone. She didn't know Hindi when she entered Bollywood, but she made it big. She was a born actress. I have very few friends and I have lost one of them. I am disheartened and it is big loss.”