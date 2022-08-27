‘When Can I Come to Assam?’ Kejriwal’s Fresh Snub to Assam CM Amid Ongoing Twitter Spat

The Kejriwal led AAP is busy fighting it out both on the ground and virtually even as the party’s key face – Deputy CM Manish Sisodia faces CBI heat. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma have been engaging in a fierce Twitter spat that continued to rage on with the latest jibe by the AAP chief coming today.

“There is a saying we have — If someone asks ‘When should I come’ and they say ‘Come whenever you can’, then it means ‘Don’t come ever’. I had asked you — ‘When should I come to see your government schools’, you didn’t tell me. Tell me, when should I come, only then I can come,” Kejriwal tweeted in a reply to Himanta Biswa Sarma after the Assam CM shared a post mocking Kejriwal, highlighting some differences between Delhi and Assam.

Both Kejriwal and Sarma have exchanged several virtual verbal volleys over the past three days. The Twitter war between the two leaders began after Kejriwal had on Wednesday tweeted that closure of schools is not a solution and there is a need to open more schools across the country, and shared a link to a news report claiming “closure” of 34 schools due to poor results in Assam.

Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji, Your ignorance is painful. Let me help you. Assam is 50 times bigger than Delhi! Our 44521 govt schools teach 65 lakh students- against your 1000+ odd schools. Our army of dedicated teachers number 2+ lakh; Midday meal workers 1.18 lakh. Fathom it?👇 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2022

Himanta traded several jibes at Kejriwal asking him to “do his homework” before commenting on BJP states. Kejriwal had tweeted a ‘peace’ message calling for unity extending an invite to the Assam CM. “You show me your good work in the field of education. You come to Delhi, I will show you the work in Delhi,” Kejriwal had said.

Himanta Sarma had earlier claimed that since his tenure as the education minister in 2013, 6,802 elementary and 1,589 secondary schools, 81 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, three Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Avashik Vidyalaya and 97 tea garden model schools were taken over by the government in a bid to improve it.

