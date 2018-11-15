English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Centre’s Hypothetical Kargil Defence Was Shut Down by CJI Gogoi During Rafale Hearing
Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that soldiers lost their lives in the Kargil war and added that had Rafale been used during the war, it could have hit the hilltops from 60 kilometers away.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Had Rafale fighter jets been used during the Kargil war in 1999, the number of casualties would have been less, the Centre told the Supreme Court Wednesday while justifying the acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.
"Soldiers lost their lives in the Kargil war. Had Rafale been used during the war, it could have hit the hilltops from 60 kilometers away," Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
CJI Gogoi was quick to interject. “When was the Kargil war – 1999? Rafale came much later. No, Mr Attorney, I don’t think we could have used Rafale in the Kargil war”, said the CJI.
Venugopal laughed and said, "I meant hypothetically, if Rafale would have been there during the Kargil war."
He added that all due procedures were followed while entering into the inter-government agreement with France for acquisition of 36 Rafale jets, and all decisions were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council.
"This is a sensitive area and a necessity of the country. Even the Air Force chief has been writing to us to enhance the capability of the force owing to depleting fleet of aircraft," the AG said while concluding his arguments during the day-long hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the Rafale deal.
"Soldiers lost their lives in the Kargil war. Had Rafale been used during the war, it could have hit the hilltops from 60 kilometers away," Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
CJI Gogoi was quick to interject. “When was the Kargil war – 1999? Rafale came much later. No, Mr Attorney, I don’t think we could have used Rafale in the Kargil war”, said the CJI.
Venugopal laughed and said, "I meant hypothetically, if Rafale would have been there during the Kargil war."
He added that all due procedures were followed while entering into the inter-government agreement with France for acquisition of 36 Rafale jets, and all decisions were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council.
"This is a sensitive area and a necessity of the country. Even the Air Force chief has been writing to us to enhance the capability of the force owing to depleting fleet of aircraft," the AG said while concluding his arguments during the day-long hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the Rafale deal.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Scribe Turned Boxer Amy Andrew Makes a Winning World Championship Debut
- Monster Meteorite Crater, 'Bigger Than Paris', Discovered in Greenland
- Jawa Motorcycle Returns To India: Shah Rukh Khan Goes Nostalgic, Says 'Grew Up On This'
- Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde Brutally Trolled for Defending Sreesanth on Washing Utensils
- Saregama Carvaan Premium Review: Old World Charm is Undeniable, And is Smarter Than Before
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...