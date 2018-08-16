When Clinton Came Calling: How Diplomat Vajpayee Laid Foundation of India-US Friendship

It was on May 11 in 1998 when a step taken by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee changed the way India was to engage with the world in the future. In a short televised statement that has since gone down in India’s history, Vajpayee told the world that India had conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran.“I am here to make a very important announcement… India has conducted three tests…”The Pokharan nuclear tests have tested India’s relationship with some of the major global powers, including the US who slapped economic and technical sanctions on India. It was a period of global isolation that lasted two years.The situation eased out and the sanctions were lifted. Although the US put immense pressure on India to get it to sign the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, it did not come in the way of the first visit by a US President, Bill Clinton, to India in 22 years in May 2000.Though Clinton told the Parliament in his address that he still believed Pokhran test to be a mistake, he also signaled that the US genuinely wanted to extend a hand of friendship. This marked a re-calibration in US policy towards India post-Cold War.The foundation of Indo-US ties, as they exist today, were laid by Vajpayee and it was later built upon by his successor, Dr Manmohan Singh.The 1998 nuclear test also had a fallout in the neighbourhood. Pakistan conducted its own nuclear tests. But determined to change the course of Indo-Pakistan relations, Vajpayee undertook an unprecedented bus journey to Lahore for a summit meeting with then Pak PM Nawaz Sharif in February, 1999.“Ye bus Lohe aur Ispat ki nahi hai, jazbat ki hai. Bahut ho gaya, ab hamein khoon bahana bandh karna chahiye (This bus is not just of iron and steel but about our emotions. Enough is enough, now we must end this bloodshed),” he told Pakistanis in a TV address.But his gesture was met by a huge betrayal by then Pakistan military chief Pervez Musharraf, who later became the president.The ‘misadventure’ of Kargil by the Pakistani military had tested India’s intent on improving ties with its neighbour. But two years down the line, Vajpayee decided to give it one more shot. Ironically, this time it was the supposed perpetrator of the Kargil conflict, Musharraf, who was at the helm of affairs after a military coup.Analysts say the decision to invite Musharraf to India in 2001 for the Agra Summit was taken by Vajpayee without consulting his closest aide and principal secretary Brajesh Mishra. It proved to be a disaster and in fact ended up worsening the relations between the two nations.Even after the summit, terror outfits backed by the ISI continued to target India. On December 13, 2001, the Jaish-e-Mohammed launched an audacious attack targeting the heart of Indian democracy, the Parliament.This lead to operation Parakram, the biggest military mobilisation in India after 1971.Pakistan, too, mobilised its military. But a full blown confrontation in 2002 was avoided after intense American pressure on both India and Pakistan.Vajpayee, whose foreign policy will largely be remembered for his repeated attempts at thawing the tension with Pakistan, took one more chance in 2004 as he travelled to Islamabad in January of that year. This time, he managed to extract a promise from Musharraf that Pakistani territory will not be used against India. But Pakistan is yet to live up to that promise. Vajpayee himself lost the elections in May that year and made way for the Manmohan Singh government.