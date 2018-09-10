When BJP-Congress Fought Over the 'Truth' of Fuel Price Hike and Twitter Had a Gala Time



Truth of hike in diesel prices! pic.twitter.com/gF7CWHeiti

— BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018

Dear BJP I wanted to apply for a data analytics course from your expert panel. Can you please DM the enrollment process and the fee structure. #achedin@akashbanerjee Bhai tum bhi data analytics inse karvaao

— Himanshu Chhabra (@gambhir1331) September 10, 2018





lol... it's %, go 2 your maths classes again buddy..



— Raftar (@Chetan2Prakash) September 10, 2018



Smriti Irani se graph banwaoge to yahi hoga 😂😂



— क्रूर सिंह (@kroor_singh_) September 10, 2018



This is not how you show percentage change on graph. It's decieving.



— Shahrukh Ahmed (@shahrmed) September 10, 2018



On a day when Congress led several opposition parties across the country to protest against rising fuel prices, the BJP took to Twitter to tell the “truth”, only to be called out by netizens for trying to tell the truth with a wrong graphic.Soon, Congress, too, joined the tirade against BJP and posted tweets, saying, “There! Fixed it for you @BJP4India # #MehangiPadiModiSarkar (sic)”The official Twitter handle of BJP tweeted an image depicting the rise in fuel price over the past decade, with the caption: “Truth of hike in diesel prices!”One of these graphics show diesel prices went up by 42% from 2004 to 2009 and by 83.7% from 2009 to 2014. However, it depicts a 28% rise in fuel prices since 2014 to 2018 with a downwards arrow, which Twitter observers have not taken too kindly to.One such user writes, “72.83 < 56.71 Who is the Pappu who is handling @BJP4India graphics? (sic)” while another person has written, “56 se 72 hone se 28% kam hua ya jyada? Confused with this graph (sic)”.Political satirist Akash Banerjee, too, has commented on the post saying, “Computer will crash”.Congress and other opposition parties observed Bharat Bandh across several states on Monday.Normal life was hit in some states with offices and educational institutes remaining closed and vehicles off the roads during the bandh.The bandh was largely peaceful, barring some incidents of violence.