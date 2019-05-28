When Cops Pick up the Trail of 'Terrorist' in Palghar

Reports of a "terrorist" roaming free in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai kept the police on tenterhooks for hours on Monday before the tension finally eased when they found out the true identity of the man.The entire episode has now become the talk of the town with people discussing the incident in a lighter vein, as the "terrorist" turned out to be a member of the crew shooting for a film in the area.On Monday afternoon, police control room received a call about a "terrorist" roaming in a car near Vasai, a police official said Tuesday. The caller described the suspicious-looking man as the one having a huge beard and carrying a pouch for bullets, he said.After receiving the call, various police stations in the area were alerted. Police also checked CCTV footages to trace the man, who was spotted with his car near Sun City area in Manickpur and was taken into custody.During questionning, it was revealed that the man is a member of the crew shooting for a film who had decided to take a stroll in the filmy get-up. He was released after police confirmed his identity.