'When Dhoni's at the Ground, the Game Isn't Over’: Marcus Stoinis Recalls CKS Captain's Words on Finishing Games

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will be seen representing Lucknow Super Giants in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He was one of the players acquired by the franchises, alongside KL Rahul, named the skipper of the side, and spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Before getting into the action for his new franchise, the ace all-rounder had a brief conversation with renowned journalist Boria Majumdar on YouTube. During the discussion, he recalled a chat with MS Dhoni on how the latter has been managing to finish games under pressure.

“I spoke to Dhoni a lot about it after one of our games where he actually beat Delhi [Capitals] nearly singlehandedly in one of the semi-finals. He spoke to me about the routine he goes through. How he sees the game, how he controls his breath, how he manages his emotions. So, there’s a lot that goes into it,” Stoinis said during the chat.

“He just sort of said to me, ‘The way you got to approach it is looking to be there at the end and take responsibility. There are different ways to do it [including] trying to score the runs early and finish the game in the 18th over’. But the risk that he feels [in that method] is that you leave it to someone else if you get out. And he said that you build that relationship with your team and the people batting around you,” he added.

Stoinis further spoke about the impact Dhoni has left as a finisher. The Australian all-rounder explained why people have a notion that the game isn’t over until the latter is in the middle.

“And you can speak almost that this isn’t just from him, the whole crowd, the opposition, everyone is thinking when Dhoni’s at the ground, ‘this game is not over’, or that he’s in control or that somehow this is going to plan even though it might not me. You need 20 off the last over and you think ‘maybe he meant this’. I think that’s the part of the art he’s produced that he can have that influence over a big amount of people. And then he spoke about how to remain calm. He doesn’t need to be ‘calmer’ or ‘better’ but in a situation where other people are panicking, he’s just staying where he is and getting that advantage,” Stoinis concluded.

