'When Election Commssioners Were Brave and Fearless...': Rahul Gandhi Condoles TN Seshan's Death

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former chief election commissioner T N Seshan and said, unlike today,there was a time when election commissioners were impartial, brave, and feared.

Seshan, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died here on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

"Unlike today, there was a time when our Election Commissioners were impartial, respected, brave and feared. Shri T N Seshan was one of them. My condolences to his family on his passing," Gandhi said on Twitter. His mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandi, too, condoled Seshan's death. "A seasoned civil servant who went up to serve as the Cabinet Secretary, Seshan will always be remembered for strengthening the Election Commission of India and pioneering many a far reaching electoral reforms," she said .

Several other top senior Congress leasers condoled Seshan's demise and paid rich tributes to him.

Congress leader Milind Deora tweeted: "Late TN Seshan was an accomplished civil servant, best remembered for reforming the Election Commission of India. As Chief Election Commissioner, Seshan ji galvanised India's youth to actively participate in the world's largest democratic exercise. May his soul rest in peace."

Congress leader Salman Anees Soz posted: "In many respects, T.N. Seshan taught us what independent institutions could look like in India. Even as institutional integrity has come under attack, Mr. Seshan's legacy remains for all those who care to follow it. RIP "

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement: "Saddened to know about the demise of T.N. Seshan Ji, a stalwart for free and fair elections. His legendary contribution to democracy will be always remembered. My condolences to his family and many admirers."

An IAS officer, who rose to become Cabinet Secretary, Seshan became the 10th Chief Election Commissioner of India after retirement, serving from December 12, 1990 to December 11, 1996.

