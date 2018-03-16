News18 Rising India summit witnessed a light moment during its inaugural session on Friday when National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah complained about pillows in trains.The complaint came after Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal talked about how under in tenure, the Railways has focused on providing people with better services and amenities.Following this, Abdullah told Goyal that while talking about services, a big problem he faced while travelling in trains was the quality of the bedding, particularly pillows.“The condition of the pillows is so bad that that if you were not sick before boarding the train, you end falling sick by them time you reach your destination,” he said.To this, Goyal told Abdullah that he must have not travelled in a train recently and his experience must be old. Saying that he values customer feedback, Goyal acknowledged that people in past had faced this problem which had been noted and rectified.“We have deployed 100 people to roam around in trains across the country to get feedback and are changing things,” he said.Goyal, along with Union road minister Nitin Gadkari were the speakers in the inaugural session of News18’s Rising India summit titled 'The Building Blocks of India'.