English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Rising India Summit: When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah complained about pillows in trains after Union railway minister Piyush Goyal talked about how under in tenure, the Railways has focused on providing people with better services and amenities.
Union railway minister Piyush Goyal at News18 Rising India Summit.
New Delhi: News18 Rising India summit witnessed a light moment during its inaugural session on Friday when National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah complained about pillows in trains.
The complaint came after Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal talked about how under in tenure, the Railways has focused on providing people with better services and amenities.
Following this, Abdullah told Goyal that while talking about services, a big problem he faced while travelling in trains was the quality of the bedding, particularly pillows.
“The condition of the pillows is so bad that that if you were not sick before boarding the train, you end falling sick by them time you reach your destination,” he said.
To this, Goyal told Abdullah that he must have not travelled in a train recently and his experience must be old. Saying that he values customer feedback, Goyal acknowledged that people in past had faced this problem which had been noted and rectified.
“We have deployed 100 people to roam around in trains across the country to get feedback and are changing things,” he said.
Goyal, along with Union road minister Nitin Gadkari were the speakers in the inaugural session of News18’s Rising India summit titled 'The Building Blocks of India'.
Also Watch
The complaint came after Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal talked about how under in tenure, the Railways has focused on providing people with better services and amenities.
Following this, Abdullah told Goyal that while talking about services, a big problem he faced while travelling in trains was the quality of the bedding, particularly pillows.
“The condition of the pillows is so bad that that if you were not sick before boarding the train, you end falling sick by them time you reach your destination,” he said.
To this, Goyal told Abdullah that he must have not travelled in a train recently and his experience must be old. Saying that he values customer feedback, Goyal acknowledged that people in past had faced this problem which had been noted and rectified.
“We have deployed 100 people to roam around in trains across the country to get feedback and are changing things,” he said.
Goyal, along with Union road minister Nitin Gadkari were the speakers in the inaugural session of News18’s Rising India summit titled 'The Building Blocks of India'.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Thursday 15 March , 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Snapchat Loses $1.5 Billion In Single Day after Rihanna Calls Out Offensive Ad On App
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
- Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- New Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Detailed Image Gallery