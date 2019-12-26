'When in Pain, Enjoy Rain': Mumbai Showers Soak Twitter With Jokes on Christmas
Rain was reported from Dombivli, Thane, Panvel, Oshiwara, Jogeshwari West, Malad, Ghatkopar Vikhroli, Airoli, Kandivali and Vile Parle on Christmas.
Image: Twitter/Renuka Shahane
Showers in parts of the metropolis on Christmas on Wednesday evoked some funny remarks from Twitter users, who soaked in the fun amid a festive spirit. #MumbaiRains trended on Twitter, with several users posting memes on the weather.
One user commented: "The only thing constant this year. #MumbaiRains"
Another wrote: "Mumbaikars -- we want winter! At least for a week. Weather -- LOL. How about heat + rains in December?"
One user posted a picture of a snow-covered traffic signage and wrote: "Should I go outside?"
"Amidst all this happening, rain seems to be the most secular. It came on Eid, then Diwali and today on Christmas," read one post.
One user remarked: "Who orders rain to fall on Christmas, brother?" In reply, another wrote: It''s Lord Indra. Comes at any time he finds convenient."
One user was philosophical: "When life gives you pain... enjoy the rain."
A user posted a meme of a movie comedian talking on phone. It was captioned: "Mumbai people be like -- Do rainy and winter/summer seasons come simultaneously?"
One post read: "#MumbaiRains trending more than #TaimurAliKhan."
One user was more worried about celebrating Christmas: "Rain rain go away, come again another day! We all want to have a merry X-mas day!"
Here are some of the best tweets:
Gonna Tell my kids the Time I tweeted this Tweet was June #MumbaiRains #Mumbai— AYUSH (@ayush_astic_) December 26, 2019
Mumbai rains have lasted more than these days relationships #MumbaiRains— Labdhi Shah (@honey1925) December 25, 2019
#MumbaiRains are fast turning out like Akshay Kumar movies, har mahina aa jate hain.— ஸ்ரீ ராம் குமார் (@sriramqumar) December 26, 2019
Mumbaikars: we want winter! At least for a weekWeather: lol how about heat + rains in December?#MumbaiRains— Aakash JhaveriΛJ (@jhaverinator) December 25, 2019
Amidst all this happening, rain seems to be the most secular. Eid ko aayi, phir Diwali Aur aaj Christmas ko bhi. #MumbaiRains— Aashish (@TheAashishKale) December 25, 2019
Xmas - done ... Rains have celebrated all the festivals in Mumbai .. Rain rain go away come again in 2020 #MumbaiRains #Secular season pic.twitter.com/IlD7XWLyTW— sanketdev (@sanket2889) December 25, 2019
#MumbaiRains Mumbai ppl be like Rainy season and winter/summer season. pic.twitter.com/HMJ66pVGVz— Dr. Guru (@DGuru0) December 25, 2019
(With inputs from IANS)
