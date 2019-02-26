English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Jaish’s Training Camp In Balakot Found A Mention In US Files Fifteen Years Ago
Balakot has found yet another important mention with respect to India-Pakistan ties as the terror camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The Maulana Yusuf Azar run camp got “destroyed” by the Indian Air Force today.
Representative image. (Photo credit: Pixabay)
Loading...
New Delhi: India on Tuesday announced that its airforce had destroyed the largest training camp set up by terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot in Pakistan. “In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated. This facility at Balakot was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ghouri), the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, chief of JeM,” said foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale.
Interestingly, a document by the United States Department of Defence dated 31st January, 2004, talks about the detention of a certain Pakistani national, Hafez K Rahman. The document, which was a secret file eventually released by Wikileaks, said that Rahman was born in Gurjar in Pakistan on February 20, 1984.
The document, signed by Geoffrey D Miller, then a commanding major general of the US Army, details the reasons for Rahman’s continued detention, stating that he had admitted to volunteering to fight Jihad against the US and its allies, remaining after the events of September 11 to continue fight and receiving training from the JeM. “Detainee received training in Balakot, PK, a location known to house a training camp that offers both basic and advanced terrorist training on explosives and artillery. Detainee is a probable member of the JEM and as such, if released would likely gravitate back to that Islamic extremist group,” the file reads. It also further says that JeM espouses jihad against the US and is directly supported by Al-Qaida and that “detainee has state while in detention that he would return to jihad if given an opportunity.
Now, fifteen years later, Balakot has found yet another important mention with respect to India-Pakistan ties. The terror camp of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot, which got “destroyed” by the Indian Air Force on early Tuesday morning, was being run by Masood Azhar's brother-in-law Maulana Yusuf Azar, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Yusuf Azar had been at the heart of IC 814 hijack planning nearly two decades ago that freed the Masood, the chief of the terror outfit.
Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale argued that the air strikes were a “nonmilitary pre-emptive action” taken in a manner to “avoid civilian casualties”. He added that a number of JeM terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were killed in the air strike. This, he claimed, was the largest JeM camp in Balakot and was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, the brother-in-law of Masood and a Pakistani national.
Interestingly, a document by the United States Department of Defence dated 31st January, 2004, talks about the detention of a certain Pakistani national, Hafez K Rahman. The document, which was a secret file eventually released by Wikileaks, said that Rahman was born in Gurjar in Pakistan on February 20, 1984.
The document, signed by Geoffrey D Miller, then a commanding major general of the US Army, details the reasons for Rahman’s continued detention, stating that he had admitted to volunteering to fight Jihad against the US and its allies, remaining after the events of September 11 to continue fight and receiving training from the JeM. “Detainee received training in Balakot, PK, a location known to house a training camp that offers both basic and advanced terrorist training on explosives and artillery. Detainee is a probable member of the JEM and as such, if released would likely gravitate back to that Islamic extremist group,” the file reads. It also further says that JeM espouses jihad against the US and is directly supported by Al-Qaida and that “detainee has state while in detention that he would return to jihad if given an opportunity.
Now, fifteen years later, Balakot has found yet another important mention with respect to India-Pakistan ties. The terror camp of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot, which got “destroyed” by the Indian Air Force on early Tuesday morning, was being run by Masood Azhar's brother-in-law Maulana Yusuf Azar, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Yusuf Azar had been at the heart of IC 814 hijack planning nearly two decades ago that freed the Masood, the chief of the terror outfit.
Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale argued that the air strikes were a “nonmilitary pre-emptive action” taken in a manner to “avoid civilian casualties”. He added that a number of JeM terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were killed in the air strike. This, he claimed, was the largest JeM camp in Balakot and was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, the brother-in-law of Masood and a Pakistani national.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surgical Strikes 2.0: Indian Air Force Drops 1,000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs on Pakistani Soil
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
-
Monday 25 February , 2019
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Surgical Strikes 2.0: Indian Air Force Drops 1,000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs on Pakistani Soil
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019 We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How to Spot The Terrorist Camps on Google Maps Which IAF Mirage-2000 Jets Destroyed Today
- 'Mess With the Best, Die Like the Rest': Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Laud Surgical Strike 2.0
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
- 10 Times Lilly Singh Proved She is the Most Stylish 'Bawse' Lady on Youtube
- Ikea is Making Air-Purifying Curtains For Homes, And You Will be Able to Buy These Next Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results