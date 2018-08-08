English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When Karunanidhi Helped Fund a School and Library in Mumbai
DMK Mumbai unit incharge R Palaniswamy said due to Karunandhi's proactive support, a community school in the Tamil-dominated Dharavi area was setup and enough funds were provided to them to purchase office space and books for the school library.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Mumbai: DMK Mumbai unit incharge R Palaniswamy said the unit invited Karunanidhi. "Not only did he accept our invitation, but also evinced keen interest in our activities and needs," he said.
"We told him about non-availability of a community school in the Tamil-dominated Dharavi area. We also told him that lack of funds was a major factor in construction of the school," he said.
"He asked senior party members to do the needful and ensure that the school is opened. Due to his proactive support, our branch got enough funds which not only helped us build the school, but also purchase office space and books for the school library," Palaniswamy said.
"During the Mumbai visit, Karunanidhi met thousands of Tamil people in public meetings at Dadar-Parsi Gymkhana and Adarsh Nagar Maidan in Worli. Anyone who met him once became his fan and follower," he said.
The DMK doyen did not visit Mumbai after 1983, he said.
Meanwhile, rich tributes were paid to Karunanidhi by his supporters in Mumbai on Wednesday. They gathered in Sion-Koliwada and offered floral tributes to their leader. Some supporters flew to Chennai to attend his last rites, Palaniswamy said.
BJP MLA from Sion-Koliwada Assembly constituency in Mumbai Capt. R Tamil Selvan, who organised the condolence meeting, said Karunanidhi was among the "rare leaders who practiced what he preached".
"He was a social reformer and opposed superstition. He was the flag-bearer of Tamil nationalism who opposed Hindi," Selvan said.
Karunanidhi, 94, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday following prolonged illness.
Also Watch
"We told him about non-availability of a community school in the Tamil-dominated Dharavi area. We also told him that lack of funds was a major factor in construction of the school," he said.
"He asked senior party members to do the needful and ensure that the school is opened. Due to his proactive support, our branch got enough funds which not only helped us build the school, but also purchase office space and books for the school library," Palaniswamy said.
"During the Mumbai visit, Karunanidhi met thousands of Tamil people in public meetings at Dadar-Parsi Gymkhana and Adarsh Nagar Maidan in Worli. Anyone who met him once became his fan and follower," he said.
The DMK doyen did not visit Mumbai after 1983, he said.
Meanwhile, rich tributes were paid to Karunanidhi by his supporters in Mumbai on Wednesday. They gathered in Sion-Koliwada and offered floral tributes to their leader. Some supporters flew to Chennai to attend his last rites, Palaniswamy said.
BJP MLA from Sion-Koliwada Assembly constituency in Mumbai Capt. R Tamil Selvan, who organised the condolence meeting, said Karunanidhi was among the "rare leaders who practiced what he preached".
"He was a social reformer and opposed superstition. He was the flag-bearer of Tamil nationalism who opposed Hindi," Selvan said.
Karunanidhi, 94, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday following prolonged illness.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are Madly in Love and No Other Photo Could Convey it Better
- Club Bowler Gets Nine-game Ban for Denying Ton to Batsman by Chucking the Ball to Boundary
- Watch Indian Air Force MIG 29 Fighter Jet Beat Lamborghini Huracan Supercar in a Drag Race [Video]
- Baidu Ready to Beat Google if US Firm Returns to China: CEO
- Kapil Dev and Dhoni Fan Karunanidhi Often Cancelled Meetings to Watch Cricket Matches
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...