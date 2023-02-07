Actress Vishakha Subhedar is a prominent name in the Marathi entertainment industry. She featured in the popular comedy show, Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra and won hearts with her fabulous performances. On Monday, it was legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s first death anniversary. The actress remembered the veteran singer by sharing a long note and a set of photos. The first frame is a handwritten note by Lata Mangeshkar and the next snap is of Vishakha wearing the saree the late singer gifted her in 2021. The actress looked gorgeous in the blue saree.

In the long caption penned in Marathi, the actress shared, “Today this photo is not about me but of the saree, I am wearing… It’s not a cloth it’s a blessing… it’s from Bharat Ratna, Gangkokila Lata Mangeshkar.”

“Urdu singer from comedy jatra, she loved the skit that played this character, she said you spoke urdu you spoke very well… I have also sung many Urdu words, their pronunciation is difficult. You really did a great job. And Lata also said the fun that happened when they worked in the play. She gave this blessing as praise,” read in the caption which is loosely translated.

Vishakha also mentioned that they were going to meet once COVID was gone but unfortunately it didn’t happen.

“She (Lata Mangeshkar) is not with us but her voice is alive in us…! From embrace to old age, her voice connects with their songs. And we got a call from that great lady, Lata didi…! The chats we had on the phone are still in my ears… That day was unforgettable. I can’t express in words how I felt while wearing this saree… Thanked God, I called Lata bai and told her ‘I’m wearing the saree you gave me,’” she added.

Vishakha also thanked Samir Choughule, Sachin Mote, Sachin Goswami and Amit Phakle for the show and because of the show she received the blessing.

In 2021, Vishakha Subhedar and Samir Choughule have received a letter with a gift from Lata Mangeshkar praising both for their performances in the show. The legendary playback singer also wrote a congratulatory message in her handwriting on the cover of both gifts.

