English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
When Mahatma Gandhi Found Nothing Objectionable With 'Madhushala'
The 75-year-old actor on Sunday recalled the incident at the Benares Hindu University in 1935 where his father was accused of straying the youth of the then British-ruled India by glamourising liquor.
File image of Amitabh Bachchan.
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recounted the time when his father celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan was receiving brickbats for his illustrious book of poetry "Madhushala" and revealed it was Mahatma Gandhi who came to his rescue.
The 75-year-old actor on Sunday recalled the incident at the Benares Hindu University in 1935 where his father was accused of straying the youth of the then British-ruled India by glamourising liquor.
"'Madhushala' written in 1933... Yes 1933... 85 years ago... Still bears fruits of its brilliant thought and longevity... Yet when it was first demonstrated to resounding applause and encore at the Benares Hindu University in 1935, or thereabouts, there were the naysayers that brought threat, unsavoury proclamations, in times to come... Complaints were made to the Mahatma - Gandhi Ji too...
"'There is this young man that is polluting the youth of the country by aggrandising the qualities of alcohol... Corrupting the young...
And must be stopped or arrested' They complained," Bachchan wrote in his blog.
The star said Gandhi took notice of the "loud voices of dissent" and sent for his father.
"'I wish to listen to what you have been writing...' he (Gandhi) addressed when my father was brought before him... He heard several verses from the recitation that day and spoke up..."
Bachchan wrote that after listening close Gandhi said, "But there is nothing objectionable in this...?
"Relieved, my father made a hasty exit from the great man's presence, fearing if he did not, there could be a possibility of a change of mind..."
Also Watch
The 75-year-old actor on Sunday recalled the incident at the Benares Hindu University in 1935 where his father was accused of straying the youth of the then British-ruled India by glamourising liquor.
"'Madhushala' written in 1933... Yes 1933... 85 years ago... Still bears fruits of its brilliant thought and longevity... Yet when it was first demonstrated to resounding applause and encore at the Benares Hindu University in 1935, or thereabouts, there were the naysayers that brought threat, unsavoury proclamations, in times to come... Complaints were made to the Mahatma - Gandhi Ji too...
"'There is this young man that is polluting the youth of the country by aggrandising the qualities of alcohol... Corrupting the young...
And must be stopped or arrested' They complained," Bachchan wrote in his blog.
The star said Gandhi took notice of the "loud voices of dissent" and sent for his father.
"'I wish to listen to what you have been writing...' he (Gandhi) addressed when my father was brought before him... He heard several verses from the recitation that day and spoke up..."
Bachchan wrote that after listening close Gandhi said, "But there is nothing objectionable in this...?
"Relieved, my father made a hasty exit from the great man's presence, fearing if he did not, there could be a possibility of a change of mind..."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Updates, Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers
- Oscars 2018: A Big Task Lies Ahead of Awards Host Jimmy Kimmel
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's Faceoff in 2.0 New Still Will Leave You Excited for the Film
- Gareth Bale Unseats Beckham as Briton With Most Games in La Liga
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images