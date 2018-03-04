GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

When Mahatma Gandhi Found Nothing Objectionable With 'Madhushala'

The 75-year-old actor on Sunday recalled the incident at the Benares Hindu University in 1935 where his father was accused of straying the youth of the then British-ruled India by glamourising liquor.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2018, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
When Mahatma Gandhi Found Nothing Objectionable With 'Madhushala'
File image of Amitabh Bachchan.
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recounted the time when his father celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan was receiving brickbats for his illustrious book of poetry "Madhushala" and revealed it was Mahatma Gandhi who came to his rescue.

The 75-year-old actor on Sunday recalled the incident at the Benares Hindu University in 1935 where his father was accused of straying the youth of the then British-ruled India by glamourising liquor.

"'Madhushala' written in 1933... Yes 1933... 85 years ago... Still bears fruits of its brilliant thought and longevity... Yet when it was first demonstrated to resounding applause and encore at the Benares Hindu University in 1935, or thereabouts, there were the naysayers that brought threat, unsavoury proclamations, in times to come... Complaints were made to the Mahatma - Gandhi Ji too...

"'There is this young man that is polluting the youth of the country by aggrandising the qualities of alcohol... Corrupting the young...
And must be stopped or arrested' They complained," Bachchan wrote in his blog.

The star said Gandhi took notice of the "loud voices of dissent" and sent for his father.

"'I wish to listen to what you have been writing...' he (Gandhi) addressed when my father was brought before him... He heard several verses from the recitation that day and spoke up..."

Bachchan wrote that after listening close Gandhi said, "But there is nothing objectionable in this...?

"Relieved, my father made a hasty exit from the great man's presence, fearing if he did not, there could be a possibility of a change of mind..."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES