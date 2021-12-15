‘When My Sister, Gen Rawat Were on Funeral Pyre...' FB Post of CDS' Brother-in-Law Puts MP Govt in Dock

Even as the nation is coming to terms with the shocking death of first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who was a native of Madhya Pradesh, Madhulika’s brother has sent the Shivraj Chouhan government in a tizzy, accusing the local administration of forcefully acquiring his private land on the day the Rawat couple was being given the final farewell.

Yash Vardhan Singh, Madhulika Rawat’s brother who lives in Shahdol district, on Tuesday posted on Facebook: “As my sister and brother-in-law were given final see off through last rites, without due permissions, construction of national highway started on our private land as tombs were destroyed and trees were cut down.”

Seeking justice in the matter, Singh alleged that local police had orders from the administration to book them in case of opposition.

Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Deccember 8. As the post went viral, a political tug-of-war erupted in the state.

Opposition party leaders from Congress slammed the state government for the apathetic attitude. Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh raked up the issue on Twitter, saying respect is not a word but a behaviour which seems missing from the existing system of rule. Other leaders too joined in and slammed the administration for the act.

The administration is working on a war-footing to develop NH-43 in Shahdol’s Burhar area. Singh told the media that earlier, a one-acre piece of family land was acquired for the work and he received the compensation but the land in question is registered against his wife’s name and there is no process of acquisition by the administration before work was started.

He added that shrines dedicated to his father and two women in the family were also destroyed by the administration as he was away in New Delhi attending last rites of his sister and CDS Rawat. “We are always up to nation building but the administration’s attitude was erratic and autocratic,” he added.

Mragendra Singh, father of Madhulika Rawat, was a Congress MLA twice in 1967 and 1972. Madhulika Rawat and Bipin Rawat were married in the year 1986.

Shahdol collector Vandana Vaidya was quick to issue a disclaimer on social media on Tuesday, saying Singh’s land was acquired in 2015 and in 2016, a compensation of Rs 2.14 crore against 0.838 hectares land was issued. A notification is issued for another plot of land which measures 0.056 hectare, said Vaidya, adding that the shrines have been relocated and a road is being constructed on the site.

“On the matter of trees, Singh has moved a case with SDM court for compensation and we have stopped the construction of said portion of the road until he returns from New Delhi,” said the collector.

Later in the day, home minister Narottam Mishra said the issue had come to his notice and he has directed Shahdol superintendent of police not to take any action against Singh or his family without his knowledge.

