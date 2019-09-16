When Size Mattered: Seconds Before Being Fined, Gujarat Man Convinces Cops; Escapes Hefty Penalty

Ahmedabad: Gujarat police got a bit a confused on Monday when they stopped one commuter, Zakir Mamon, in Bodeli town in Chhota Udepur district for not wearing a helmet. He was asked to pay a fine for violation of the New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 but Mamon’s problem baffled the police.

Mamon‘s head-size is so big that he is not able to find any helmet in the market which can fit onto his head.

“I respect the law and I want to follow it by wearing a helmet but I have visited all the shops which sell helmets but could not find any helmet which can fit onto my head. I keep all relevant documents with me but as far as helmet is concerned, I am helpless. I have told the police about my unique problem,’’ Mamon said.

Mamon owns a fruit shop in Bodeli town and his family members worry that because of his head-size problem, he will have to cough up money every time he goes out on his motorbike.

“It is a unique problem and we have not fined him as we understand his issue. He is a law abiding person and keeps all relevant documents while driving,’’ said Vasant Rathva, Assistant-Sub-Inspector, Traffic Branch, Bodeli town.

Last week, the Gujarat government had announced a reduction in the fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act. As per the revised rates, the penalty for not wearing a helmet has been brought down from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500. Similarly, violators will be charged Rs 500 for not wearing seatbelts instead of Rs 1,000.

