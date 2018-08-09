When Sushma Swaraj Had to Consult a Volcano in Indonesia

@cgibali @SushmaSwaraj @IndianEmbJkt @SriSri @tcookin is it safe to travel bali. We have a bali trip on 11.08.18 to 17.08.18. Is it safe? Is their ny advisory has been issued by our govt. Kindly guide us soon. — SUSHIL KR RAI (@sushilkrrai) August 8, 2018

I will have to consult the volcano there. https://t.co/bv2atzWtZg — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 8, 2018

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is known for her Twitter-savvy ways, had everyone in splits on Wednesday with her reply to an Indian’s query on planning a trip to Indonesia.The question was posed by one Sushil KR Rai, who said he was planning a trip to the island Bali and wanted to know if the government had an advisory for him.In her hilarious reply, Swaraj said she would have to consult a volcano in Indonesia.Mount Agung in Indonesia's Bali island, a popular tourist destination for Indians, erupted on July 3.Since June 28, Indonesia's Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said the eruption had lasted under two minutes, with the plume has recorded increased volcanic activity from the mountain, which has erupted several times with different intensities since late last year.The eruption of Agung led to the closure of three airports, including the one in Bali, affecting 446 flights and stranded more than 74,000 passengers.The Indonesian archipelago is located on the so-called Ring of Fire in the Pacific, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity, which records thousands of mostly small to moderate tremors every year.