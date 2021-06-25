When Tejaswi Yadav Met Man With Lalu Yadav Tattoo On His Chest

The leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejaswi Yadav recently met an ardent fan of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav. The man had tattooed the Rashtriya Janata Dal founder’s name on his chest. Yes, you read that right.

Tejaswi, who returned to Bihar after two months, held a meeting on Thursday at the RJD party office where plans for celebrating Foundation Day were discussed. After the meet was over, he was accosted by a man named Sachin Ram while his car was passing through Patna’s Income Tax office road.

Ram told Tejaswi that he was a big fan of his father, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Ram, a resident of Darbhanga, showed his bare chest to Tejaswi, where he had tattooed the name of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

When asked, Sachin Ram said that he had got it done for Lalu’s 74th birthday. Moved by the incident, Tejaswi told the media that the people of Bihar still love his father and kept finding new ways to show their love. “You know that tattoos are permanent,” he added. When asked whether his father would be present during the RJD’s Foundation Day celebrations, Tejaswi said that nothing was decided as of yet.

Apart from meeting his father’s fan at Golamba, he also gave away a 500-rupee note to a poor elderly woman he came across while drinking juice at a stall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here