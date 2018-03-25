When Twitter Helped 'Outdated' Chidambaram Find Coffee at 'Reasonable Prices' at Chennai Airport

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram got a political debate brewing on Twitter over a cup of coffee at the Chennai airport that he found to be exorbitantly priced.In a Tweet this morning, Chidambaram wondered if he was "outdated" for not knowing so many people are buying coffee at Rs 180 a cup at the airport. In another Tweet, he asked his followers if he was right in declining a Rs 135-a-cup tea which was barely more than hot water and a tea bag.The barrage of responses varied from rebukes for not being aware of price inflation and trolls about his son's recent arrest by CBI. Amid all the criticism, Chidambaram got a helping hand from sympathetic Twitter user who directed to a stall at the end of the departure terminal at "reasonable prices."In a city that is famous for filter coffee, prices of coffee would be Rs 20 to Rs 30 in famous retaurants like Saravana Bhavan, Sangeeta and Madras Coffee House.Coffee prices as high as Rs 180 at Chennai Airport may still come as a suprise for many.At the Airport, Sangeeta and Madras Coffee House charge Rs 40 and Rs 50 per coffee cup. But the tweet from former Finance Minister questioning the prices of beverages at the airport has become one of the top trends on twitter with many mocking Chidambaram.