English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Twitter Helped 'Outdated' Chidambaram Find Coffee at 'Reasonable Prices' at Chennai Airport
In a Tweet this morning, Chidambaram wondered if he was "outdated" for not knowing so many people are buying coffee at Rs 180 a cup at the airport.
File photo of Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram. (PTI photo)
Chennai: Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram got a political debate brewing on Twitter over a cup of coffee at the Chennai airport that he found to be exorbitantly priced.
In a Tweet this morning, Chidambaram wondered if he was "outdated" for not knowing so many people are buying coffee at Rs 180 a cup at the airport. In another Tweet, he asked his followers if he was right in declining a Rs 135-a-cup tea which was barely more than hot water and a tea bag.
The barrage of responses varied from rebukes for not being aware of price inflation and trolls about his son's recent arrest by CBI. Amid all the criticism, Chidambaram got a helping hand from sympathetic Twitter user who directed to a stall at the end of the departure terminal at "reasonable prices."
In a city that is famous for filter coffee, prices of coffee would be Rs 20 to Rs 30 in famous retaurants like Saravana Bhavan, Sangeeta and Madras Coffee House.
Coffee prices as high as Rs 180 at Chennai Airport may still come as a suprise for many.
At the Airport, Sangeeta and Madras Coffee House charge Rs 40 and Rs 50 per coffee cup. But the tweet from former Finance Minister questioning the prices of beverages at the airport has become one of the top trends on twitter with many mocking Chidambaram.
Also Watch
In a Tweet this morning, Chidambaram wondered if he was "outdated" for not knowing so many people are buying coffee at Rs 180 a cup at the airport. In another Tweet, he asked his followers if he was right in declining a Rs 135-a-cup tea which was barely more than hot water and a tea bag.
The barrage of responses varied from rebukes for not being aware of price inflation and trolls about his son's recent arrest by CBI. Amid all the criticism, Chidambaram got a helping hand from sympathetic Twitter user who directed to a stall at the end of the departure terminal at "reasonable prices."
In a city that is famous for filter coffee, prices of coffee would be Rs 20 to Rs 30 in famous retaurants like Saravana Bhavan, Sangeeta and Madras Coffee House.
Coffee prices as high as Rs 180 at Chennai Airport may still come as a suprise for many.
At the Airport, Sangeeta and Madras Coffee House charge Rs 40 and Rs 50 per coffee cup. But the tweet from former Finance Minister questioning the prices of beverages at the airport has become one of the top trends on twitter with many mocking Chidambaram.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- From Brain Fade to Sandpaper Gate: The Curious Case of Aussie Skipper Smith
- Google Doodle Remembers Farooq Sheikh On His 70th Birth Anniversary
- Hansal Mehta & Rajkummar Rao's Omerta Shines At Hong Kong Fest
- I Just Don’t Like Facebook, Gives Me the Willies: Elon Musk on Deleting SpaceX, Tesla Pages
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice