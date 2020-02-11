Delhi result tally
'When Will He Come to Parliament?': Mulayam Asks Govt on Release of Jammu CM Farooq Abdullah From Detention
"Our colleague Farooq Abdullah used to sit with me. When will he come to the House," Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav asked in the Lok Sabha.
File photo of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday sought to know from the government when former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and sitting MP Farooq Abdullah would be released from custody.
Yadav raised the issue of Abdullah's detention by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour. "Our colleague Farooq Abdullah used to sit with me. When will he come to the House," he asked.
However, Speaker Om Birla did not ask the government to reply to the SP patriarch's question and moved on to the next item of the agenda.
Abdullah was the first to be put under house arrest on August 5, 2019 following the abrogation of the Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. In September, the 82-year-old leader was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and he continues to be under house arrest.
Abdullah represents Srinagar in Lok Sabha. Former Chief Minister and Abdullah's son, Omar, and another former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, have also been placed under detention since August 5, 2019. Both Omar and Mehbooba were slapped with the PSA last week.
