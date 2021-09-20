When Will Ranchi-Deoghar Intercity And Hatia-Patliputra Express Trains Start?

Devotees from different parts of India, including Jharkhand, have started reaching Baba Dham after the gates of the temple in Deoghar were opened. The railways is the most convenient mode of transport to reach Baba Dham from Jharkhand city Ranchi. However, the Ranchi-Deoghar intercity train and the Hatia-Patliputra express from Ranchi to Patna have yet to resume operations.

Trains to and from several parts of the country were suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The operation of these two trains was also stopped due to the mounting Covid situation in the country.

The Indian Railways, though, has given some relief to the passengers of Jharkhand and other states after it extended the operation of 22 pairs of express trains by three months. These trains will run till December now given the festive season so that people do not face any problem while travelling.

According to the railway sources, Sanjay Ghosh, Deputy Chief Operating Manager (Coaching) of South-East Railway, had issued a letter to Chakradharpur Railway Mandal regarding the extension of trains.

According to this letter, the railways has asked for the extension in the operation of 22 pairs of express trains running through Ranchi, Chakradharpur, Kharagpur and Adra railway divisions of South-Eastern Railway by 3 months i.e. till December.

