English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wuhan Summit: When Xi Jinping Treated PM Narendra Modi to Unique Rendition of This Classic Bollywood Song
Reciprocating the gesture, PM Narendra Modi presented Chinese President Xi Jinping with the reprints of two paintings made by Xu Beihong, a famous Chinese artist during his stay at Santiniketan between 1939 and 1940.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping visit the Hubei Museum in Wuhan, China on April 27, 2018. (Photo by the Ministry of External Affairs)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s informal two-day summit in Wuhan, capital of China’s Hubei Province, has been peppered with light moments and cultural symbolism.
On Saturday, the PM was accorded a grand reception by Xi at the Hubei Provincial Museum, where the two leaders held the first of their six meetings during the unprecedented ‘heart-to-heart’ summit. A traditional performance depicting the music of Hubei was the highlight of the red carper welcome accorded to the PM.
Following an informal chat, Modi was taken on a guided tour of the museum, which has a large number of state-level historic and cultural relics.
During the tour, the PM was treated to an instrumental rendition of 1982 song Tu Tu Hai Wohi from the movie Yeh Vaada Raha.
Following their museum visit, PM Modi presented to Xi the reprints of two paintings made by Xu Beihong, a famous Chinese artist during his stay at Santiniketan between 1939 and 1940.
Xu was known for his Chinese ink paintings of horses and birds. He was one of the first Chinese artists to articulate the need for artistic expressions that reflected a modern China at the beginning of the 20th century. The paintings depicted a horse and sparrows on grass.
Also Watch
On Saturday, the PM was accorded a grand reception by Xi at the Hubei Provincial Museum, where the two leaders held the first of their six meetings during the unprecedented ‘heart-to-heart’ summit. A traditional performance depicting the music of Hubei was the highlight of the red carper welcome accorded to the PM.
PM @narendramodi was welcomed at the Hubei Provincial Museum with an impressive cultural performance. India and China cultural connect go back many centuries and is reflected in present times through the popularity of Bollywood, Yoga and other aspects of Indian culture. pic.twitter.com/UfdYQPQknw— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 27, 2018
Following an informal chat, Modi was taken on a guided tour of the museum, which has a large number of state-level historic and cultural relics.
During the tour, the PM was treated to an instrumental rendition of 1982 song Tu Tu Hai Wohi from the movie Yeh Vaada Raha.
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Chinese President XI Jinping enjoy an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood song 'Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,' at an event in China's Wuhan. (27.04.2018) pic.twitter.com/KjGRcHbl38— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2018
Following their museum visit, PM Modi presented to Xi the reprints of two paintings made by Xu Beihong, a famous Chinese artist during his stay at Santiniketan between 1939 and 1940.
Xu was known for his Chinese ink paintings of horses and birds. He was one of the first Chinese artists to articulate the need for artistic expressions that reflected a modern China at the beginning of the 20th century. The paintings depicted a horse and sparrows on grass.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Joins Sanju Samson As Youngest Half Centurions in IPL
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
- As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage
- Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Wrap Up Kashmir Shoot, Head To Leh On Bikes