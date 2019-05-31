English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Where Are the Women? With Just 6 Cabinet Ministers in Team Modi 2.0, Women's Representation Still a Distant Dream Now
Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman and Harsimrat Kaur Badal are among the six women, who took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. They had also been a part of the previous cabinet under PM Modi.
Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani and Harsimrat Kaur Badal take oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image : Twitter).
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi Government 2.0 was sworn on May 30 with 58 ministers of which only six are women.
To break it down, out of the 25 Cabinet Ministers, three are women; there are no female representatives among the nine Ministers of State (Independent Charge), out of the 24 State Ministers only three are women.
It’s, however, important to note that in the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha, with 78 elected women MPs, female representation is at 14.3 per cent- the highest since independence. This is higher than the 62-member count of 2014.
The three women in the current Cabinet Ministry namely, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman and Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also been a part of the previous cabinet under PM Modi.
Among the State Ministers only three are women— Niranjan Jyoti, Renuka Singh and Debasree Chaudhury, however, neither were given independent charge.
The previous Narendra Modi Government also had six women ministers, which is higher in comparison to the 2009 Manmohan Singh ministry that had only two women Cabinet ministers - Chandresh Kumari Katoch (Minister of Culture) and Kumari Selja (Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment).
The six women in the 2014 Ministry included Sushma Swaraj, who was the Foreign minister, Smriti Irani, who led the Ministries of Information & Broadcasting and Textiles, Uma Bharati, who was the Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister, Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur (Food Processing Industries minister), Maneka Gandhi (Women and Child Development minister), and Nirmala Sitharaman (Minister of Defence).
The economic survey for 2017-18 states that there is 13.72 lakh elected women representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions. This constitutes about 44.2 per cent of the total number of elected representatives.
Furthermore, active leadership of elected women representatives is observed in local governments across the country accounting to about 43 per cent.
Around 49 per cent of women constitute the country's total population. Yet there's been little improvement in the political participation of women. Despite the growing gender balance in several sectors, let along 50 per cent, even a 33 per cent representation seems to be a distant dream.
