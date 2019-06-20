Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Where Did These Demons Come From?' Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hits Out at Police After Youth's Custodial Killing in Bhopal

The former chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said a symbolic dharna in co-operation with the local residents would be staged in Bhopal on Friday if the demands were not met.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:June 20, 2019, 8:44 PM IST
'Where Did These Demons Come From?' Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hits Out at Police After Youth's Custodial Killing in Bhopal
BJP National Vice-President Shivraj Singh Chouhan consoles the family members of Shivam Mishra, who died in police custody. (PTI)
Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday lashed out at the police and called the cops involved in a youth's custodial killing as ‘demons’. He demanded a CBI probe in the case.

Chouhan was reacting to the death of youth, Shivam Mishra, who died in the police custody on Tuesday night after the police thrashed him following an accident in BRTS corridor. Chouhan and other BJP leaders visited Mishra's home.

“Had he murdered someone?” he asked adding that the victim should have been taken to the hospital immediately after the accident but was instead taken to the police station and was beaten to death.

“Pata nahin MP police me ye nar pishach kahan se aa gaye (Not sure from where these demons entered the Madhya Pradesh police),” Chouhan said.

Chouhan assured that the guilty would be brought to justice and that he has demanded a CBI probe.

“Kamal Nath ji if you have any humanity left, then hand over this matter to the CBI,” he said. He also said that Shivam’s sister should be offered a government job.

The former chief minister also said a symbolic dharna in co-operation with the local residents would be staged in Bhopal on Friday if the demands were not met.

Chouhan has remained extremely critical on law and order issues since Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Congress media co-ordinator Narendra Saluja reacting to Chouhan’s visit, said that judicial probe has been ordered in the case . Saluja also asked Chouhan to visit Narsinghpur where son and nephew of Union minister Prahlad Patel fired shots openly and tried killing people.

Meanwhile, under flak over the police brutality in Bairagarh case, Law minister PC Sharma order DIG Irshad Wali to lodge criminal cases against the guilty policemen and also ordered action against City SP of the region.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
