'Where Did These Demons Come From?' Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hits Out at Police After Youth's Custodial Killing in Bhopal
The former chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said a symbolic dharna in co-operation with the local residents would be staged in Bhopal on Friday if the demands were not met.
BJP National Vice-President Shivraj Singh Chouhan consoles the family members of Shivam Mishra, who died in police custody. (PTI)
Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday lashed out at the police and called the cops involved in a youth's custodial killing as ‘demons’. He demanded a CBI probe in the case.
Chouhan was reacting to the death of youth, Shivam Mishra, who died in the police custody on Tuesday night after the police thrashed him following an accident in BRTS corridor. Chouhan and other BJP leaders visited Mishra's home.
“Had he murdered someone?” he asked adding that the victim should have been taken to the hospital immediately after the accident but was instead taken to the police station and was beaten to death.
“Pata nahin MP police me ye nar pishach kahan se aa gaye (Not sure from where these demons entered the Madhya Pradesh police),” Chouhan said.
Chouhan assured that the guilty would be brought to justice and that he has demanded a CBI probe.
“Kamal Nath ji if you have any humanity left, then hand over this matter to the CBI,” he said. He also said that Shivam’s sister should be offered a government job.
The former chief minister also said a symbolic dharna in co-operation with the local residents would be staged in Bhopal on Friday if the demands were not met.
Chouhan has remained extremely critical on law and order issues since Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh in December 2018.
Meanwhile, Congress media co-ordinator Narendra Saluja reacting to Chouhan’s visit, said that judicial probe has been ordered in the case . Saluja also asked Chouhan to visit Narsinghpur where son and nephew of Union minister Prahlad Patel fired shots openly and tried killing people.
Meanwhile, under flak over the police brutality in Bairagarh case, Law minister PC Sharma order DIG Irshad Wali to lodge criminal cases against the guilty policemen and also ordered action against City SP of the region.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Lite Servers Out For Maintenance, Beta Version Arriving Soon in India
- This Cricket World Cup, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham's Dry Humour is the Real Winner
- No Criminal Case Against Rasikh Salam After Age Fudging Ban
- Kia Seltos SUV Unveiled in India, Gets Connectivity Features and 10.25-inch Touchscreen
- Varun Dhawan, Dhanush Express Sadness After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2019
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s