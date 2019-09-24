‘Where Do You Find Them?’: Trump Leaves Imran Khan Red-faced Over Pak Reporter’s Kashmir Question

New York: During a joint press briefing with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, US President Donald Trump slammed a reporter from the country for his lengthy rhetoric on Kashmir that described India as an aggressor and Pakistan as a peacemaker.

“Where do you find reporters like this? These guys are fantastic,” Trump asked Khan during their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

“Are you from his (Imran Khan’s) team? You are saying things that you think. Yours is not a question but a statement,” the US President told the reporter.

Trump also offered to mediate in resolving the Kashmir issue with Pakistan once again, saying "there is always a solution".

"I am a good mediator. I will mediate if there is assent from other side," Trump said on Monday after meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York. He stressed that he has good relations with both Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have very good relationship with Modi and Khan. I can be a very good arbitrator," the US president said.

This is the third time that Trump has made such a statement despite India categorically stating on several occasions that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter", even as Pakistan has gone all-out to drum up international support on the issue.

Prime Minister Khan, who has declared himself an ambassador of Kashmiris, on Sunday briefed US lawmakers, scholars, human rights activists and the media on the repercussions of India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

