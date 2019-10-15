‘Where is Beti Bachao…’ Cops Whisk Away Man For Shouting Slogans at PM Modi's Haryana Rally
The man also threw papers towards the dais when the PM was delivering his address.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Haryana. (PTI)
Thanesar (Hry): A poll rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a flutter here on Tuesday when a person raised slogans questioning the Centre's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme and threw papers towards the dais when the PM was delivering his address.
"Where is Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao," the man shouted, triggering a commotion for about five minutes, before policemen caught hold of him. The policemen in civil dress caught hold of the man from an enclosure close to the media block and took him away.
Many in the audience stood up from their chairs to watch what was going on. The prime minister continued with his address. From the papers he threw towards the dais, the man was identified as Ashok Kumar of Gulab Nagar in Jagadhri.
In a letter addressed to the prime minister, Kumar narrated a case where a Class 8 girl studying in a school in Yamunanagar was allegedly sexually harassed by a male teacher on August 26.
The principal of the school tried to hush up the matter, but when the girl's parents refused to budge, she was allegedly beaten up and casteist abuses were hurled at her, Kumar wrote in his letter to Modi.
He further alleged that when the matter was brought the notice of the police, they did not take any action and instead, lodged an FIR against the parents of the girl.
Despite dharnas against the police action, the FIR was yet to be withdrawn, Kumar alleged. When contacted, Superintendent of Police Aastha Modi said the police were investigating the matter.
