Where is Goldy Brar? Amid Talk of Extradition, Criminal Mastermind's Arrest in US Still Not Confirmed

Confusion remains over the whereabouts of gangster Goldy Brar who was allegedly detained in the United States earlier this month, as per a statement by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

While some reports stated that officers of the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), intelligence agencies and the NIA have consulted a USA FBI team in New Delhi to prepare grounds for Brar’s extradition, sources told News18 that Brar has not been arrested and is not a person of interest in the USA.

On December 2, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed Brar had been detained in the USA and would be “in the custody of Punjab Police soon”. Days after this, a meeting was held by the AGTF, NIA and intelligence agencies on the process of extraditing Brar, as per a report by Indian Express on Thursday.

“In the meeting, officers of the AGTF said they have multiple cases against Goldy and one of their teams was in the US recently. They were told by FBI officers to prepare at least two-three case files with strong evidence,” sources said, as per Indian Express.

However, sources told News18 that Brar had not been arrested and is not a person of interest for the USA so “no question of extradition" arises.

“However, informal talks happen between various agencies from time to time for evidence sharing…" sources said. As the NIA chargesheet is awaited, at this stage the informal discussions are only about pressing charges, they said.

Days after Mann’s statement, a man claiming to be Goldy Brar gave a YouTube interview claiming that he was not detained in the US and was in Europe. It has not been verified if the person in the interview was indeed Brar.

Meanwhile, officials in Delhi and Punjab said they have no official confirmation from US authorities on whether Brar has been “detained”, is “under observation” based on an Interpol red notice against him or was “let off” after being briefly detained, as per a December 7 Hindustan Times report.

Brar, whose real name is Satinderjeet Singh, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Brar went to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and eventually became an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, even becoming Bishnoi’s close associate.

According to a chargesheet filed by Punjab Police, Goldy Brar had coordinated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and some others to execute the killing of Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

