Which District in Karnataka Will Get Relaxation from Covid Lockdown, Will Shops Open? All You Need to Know

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced new rules for the next phase of the ‘unlocking’ process of Covid-19 restrictions in the state, as cases and positivity rate register a downward trend.

While 16 districts have a test positivity rate (TPR) below 5%, 13 districts have a TPR between 5-10%.

Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Bengaluru urban, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkote, Kalburgi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir, and Bidar districts will see relaxations.

Here is all you need to know about the relaxation of the curbs, to begin from Monday:

• All shops will be allowed to open from morning to 5 pm.

• Dining-in will be allowed at hotels, clubs, restaurants without AC until 5 pm with 50% seating capacity.

• Bus and metro services will be available with 50% seating capacity.

• Lodges and resorts can open up with 50% housing capacity.

• Gyms can also be opened up, without AC, with 50% strength.

Mysore to See Curbs

In Mysore district, which has a TPR above 10%, existing restrictions will continue:

• A night curfew will be in force from 7 pm to 5 am.

• A weekend curfew will be imposed from Friday 7 pm to Monday 5 am.

• Swimming pools, places of worship, malls, theaters, AC Shopping complex, and pubs will remain shut.

The decision on the relaxation of curbs was taken after a meeting of the state’s Covid advisory committee. Karnataka will also see the Lasika mela (for vaccination) on June 21.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here