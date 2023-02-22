The façade of a saffron-striped building right in the heart of Punjab’s Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar draws as much attention as the frenetic activity inside. This is one of the 500-odd Aam Aadmi clinics opened by the Bhagwant Mann government on the cusp of completing a year in power.

After about 100 were opened by CM Mann in 2022, another 400 were made operational last month in the presence of AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mann said the clinics would revolutionise healthcare in the state amid allegations by the opposition that these were just old health centres spruced up by the AAP government with the Centre’s money.

On the ground, oblivious to the politics, patients streaming into the clinic in phase 5 of SAS Nagar find the sight of a full-time doctor, a pharmacist, and a full-fledged testing centre reassuring. News18 caught up with several beneficiaries visiting the clinic who seem to have been left impressed with the functioning.

Amardeep Singh, a student, said it was his second visit to the clinic. Initially, he came with complaints of a throat infection, and on Monday he was there as he had developed an infection in the stomach. “As a student, it is not only easy if you are getting the right medicines free of cost but it is also convenient to consult a doctor without having to pay," he said.

Mandeep Kaur, a widow who resides about five kilometres away from the clinic, said, “It takes time to reach the clinic but you know you will get the right medicine, the right suggestion from the doctor, and if recommended a blood or urine test would also be done without having to pay." She hoped that more such clinics would open up in all mohallas so that they would not have to travel to avail of this facility.

“There is a footfall of 150 to 200 patients daily," informed Dr Parul, who has been at the clinic ever since it was inaugurated on August 15. “At present, the winter timings are between 9 am and 3 pm. With the change of season, the timings will change."

She said that at the clinic they do try to treat people, and if required also recommend a test. “If it is not possible for us to treat, then we refer the person to the nearest civil hospital," said Dr Parul. She added that with an increase in viral infections, footfall is on the higher side these days.

But these clinics aren’t devoid of controversy. The opposition alleges they are nothing but converted wellness centres set up with money from the union health ministry. The BJP-ruled Centre has threatened that it would stop funding the state under the National Health Mission (NHM) for turning wellness centres into Aam Aadmi clinics.

The union health ministry has shot off a warning to the state government that it would put on hold Rs 546 crore in instalments under the scheme for branding the HWCs as Aam Aadmi clinics. “By not adhering to the provisions of the MoU and not following the guidelines issued for Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) and developing the branding of these facilities as Aam Aadmi Clinics, the state has vitiated the spirit of the scheme of AB-HWC and defaulted on its commitment," said a letter from additional secretary, health and family welfare, Roli Singh, to the Mann government.

The Centre has also directed the Punjab government to ensure that the facade branding of all wellness centres, where healthcare services are being provided with support from NHM, be completed as per norms.

In all, there are around 3,000 wellness centres in the state. Out of those, around 400, which were being run in primary health centres, have been converted into Aam Aadmi clinics in the state.

“It’s a loot by the Mann government. An investigation must be conducted by an independent agency to ascertain where and how exactly these funds were siphoned off to set up these clinics by the Mann government. To please its bosses sitting in Delhi, AAP is hell-bent on destroying the health system in Punjab," fumed leader of opposition Partap Bajwa.

Concurs president of the Community Health Officers Association Dr Sunil Targotra. “There is nothing new about these clinics. While the services provided at the clinics continue to remain the same as was with the wellness centres earlier, they have just been renamed and looks have changed," he told News18.

It is not the first time that the clinics have been mired in a row. The Mann government shunted out health secretary Ajoy Sharma after he flagged Rs 30 crore as publicity spending for the Aam Aadmi clinics. Sharma, in fact, was instrumental in the launch of 100 clinics within three months of the formation of the government.

But the Mann government claims the opposition attack has no basis and the clinics have been a success. Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra recently announced that all the community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHC) in Punjab would be developed on the lines of common man’s clinics. “These clinics are proving a boon for the people of the state and perhaps that is what the opposition is rattled by," he said.

