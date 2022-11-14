While Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor', Ban Lifted on BS-III Petrol and BS-IV Diesel Vehicles from Today

Delhi-NCR continues to witness bad air as the capital recorded air quality in the ‘Very Poor’ category once again on Monday morning with and Air Quality Index (AQI) of 309, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The NCR region also recorded ‘Very Poor’ air quality with Noida recording an AQI of 344. Gurugram’s AQI stood at 290 in the ‘Poor’ category at 8 am this morning.

Meanwhile, Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 375, Lodhi Road recorded 256, Delhi Airport (T3) recorded an AQI of 306 while Mathura road recorded an AQI of 316, Pusa recorded an AQI of 293, as per ANI. The AQI at Delhi University stood at 325 while IIT Delhi stood at 350.

AQI from 0 to 100 is considered as ‘good’, 100 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 200 to 300 is ‘poor’, 300 to 400 is ‘very poor’ and 400 to 500 or above is considered ‘severe’.

#WATCH | Delhi’s air quality remains in the ‘Very Poor’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 309 this morning. Visuals from Anand Vihar Terminal in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/bcd9Knu73J — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the Delhi Transport department said that it would be lifting the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four wheelers in Delhi from Monday as it hasn’t received further directions from CAQM to continue the ban in the city. “We are not extending it as of now. Also, we have received no further directions from CAQM. So we will not enforce it from Monday onwards,” the Delhi Transport department said in a statement on Sunday.

However, a Delhi government official said a meeting will be held on Monday to decide whether the curbs should continue or not.

The plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital was banned on November 7. The decision was taken under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) owing to rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

The transport department, in an order, had said the vehicles found plying in violation of the rule will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000. However, vehicles deployed for emergency services, and government and election-related work were exempted from the ban.

(With agency inputs)

