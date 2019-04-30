English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
While Gujarat Burns in Sweltering Heat, Ice slabs, Fruits and Glucose Keep Animals Cool in Zoo
As the mercury soared over 44 degree Celsius in the district, four sparrows lodged at the Sayaji Baug Zoo here died due to heat wave in the last few days.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Vadodara: In view of the sweltering heat, animals at the civic-run zoo in Vadodara district of Gujarat are being provided ice slabs and given diets rich in fruits and glucose to keep them cool and hydrated, officials said.
As the mercury soared over 44 degree Celsius in the district, four sparrows lodged at the Sayaji Baug Zoo here died due to heat wave in the last few days, zoo curator Pratyush Patankar told PTI on Monday.
To prevent such incidents, special summer sheds equipped with straws and nets have been put up to regulate the temperature of the animal enclosures, he said.
"Ice slabs are being kept in the enclosures of bears and water sprinklers are being used to keep all animals cool," he said.
The concrete floors of the animal enclosures were being washed twice a day, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo said.
"To prevent heat-related stress and dehydration, the herbivorous animals are being served watermelon, sugarcane and papaya. The animals are also being given glucose, medicines and vitamins under the supervision of veterinarians," he said.
Despite the scorching heat, hundreds of people visit the zoo daily, he added.
The zoo, located in over 100 hectares area on the banks of the Vishwamitri river, is home to around 1,095 animals and some exotic species of birds with Asiatic lions being among the main attractions.
As the mercury soared over 44 degree Celsius in the district, four sparrows lodged at the Sayaji Baug Zoo here died due to heat wave in the last few days, zoo curator Pratyush Patankar told PTI on Monday.
To prevent such incidents, special summer sheds equipped with straws and nets have been put up to regulate the temperature of the animal enclosures, he said.
"Ice slabs are being kept in the enclosures of bears and water sprinklers are being used to keep all animals cool," he said.
The concrete floors of the animal enclosures were being washed twice a day, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo said.
"To prevent heat-related stress and dehydration, the herbivorous animals are being served watermelon, sugarcane and papaya. The animals are also being given glucose, medicines and vitamins under the supervision of veterinarians," he said.
Despite the scorching heat, hundreds of people visit the zoo daily, he added.
The zoo, located in over 100 hectares area on the banks of the Vishwamitri river, is home to around 1,095 animals and some exotic species of birds with Asiatic lions being among the main attractions.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Jazz Day 2019: Events & Venues for Jazz Lovers in India
- In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora Attend Maheep Kapoor's Birthday Bash
- Amazon Pay Lets You Make Instant P2P Money Transfers Using UPI, But Only if You Are on Android
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Breaks Silence Over Black Widow Stand-alone Movie
- Faulkner Says He is Not Gay After ‘Misunderstanding’ on Social Media
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results