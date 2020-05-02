While Indians Stranded Abroad Pay Nothing for Evacuation, It Costs Migrant Workers to Return Home

New Delhi: Over 1,000 Indians were rescued from coronavirus-hit countries by Air India and they did not have to shell out any money for the service.

India was among the first countries to rescue its citizens from COVID-19 hotspots, operating special flights to bring back stranded Indians from China, Italy, Japan and Iran.

However, unlike migrant workers who sometimes have to pay even extra fare for their journeys back home, stranded Indians were flown down in special evacuation flights, operated by Air India and paid for by the government.

Between January 31 and March 22, Air India operated five special flights to evacuate over 1,000 Indian passengers from China, Japan and Italy. It also flew Indians who returned from Iran to ITBP quarantine facilities in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer from Delhi.

And, for all these special flights, as per protocol- passengers weren’t charged a commercial fare. Air India billed it to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sources in the Ministry of Civil Aviation said for every such evacuation exercise, the national carrier steps in. “Air India operated these flights and as a public sector undertaking (PSU) it raised a bill. The cost is paid by GOI,” a source said.

The first rescue operation was from COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan. Air India used its Boeing 747 jumbo aircraft and rescued over 640 Indians from Wuhan in two consecutive flights on January 31 and February 1.

For this alone, the government had to pay Rs 6 crore as expenses. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha, had said, "Air India has raised a bill of Rs 5,98,90,352 for operating two special flights to China."

Later in February, Air India rescued Indians who were stuck on board quarantined Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess, off the coast of Yokohama.

Around 119 Indians and five foreign nationals were rescued by Air India on February 26. Around the same time, an IAF aircraft was sent to Japan to bring back 76 stranded Indians.

In March, Air India operated two flights from Italy -- one from Milan and one from Rome -- bringing back 218 and 263 passengers, respectively. For each of these flights, Air India spent crores of rupees, but the burden of cost didn’t lie with passengers.

“The government of India bears the cost of all such repatriations of Indian citizens. And that has been the practice from the past and continues till date,” said Kapil Kaul, an aviation expert.

However, the same cannot be said about the government’s handling of the crisis of thousands of migrant labourers who have been desperately trying to return home since the lockdown was imposed over a month ago.

With no work and income to make ends meet, the workers, mostly from villages, became restless and wanted to go back to the comfort of their own homes. While many have walked miles to reach home, some even lost their lives while trying to do the same.

As the government struggled to chalk out ways to make arrangements for the labourers amid the lockdown, several incidents of migrant workers hiding in trains, truck or riding a bicycle to return home have been reported over the past few days.

Some flash protests were also witnessed in several parts of the country as poor migrant workers demanded that they be allowed to travel back to their villages.

As the government finally announced guidelines for the transport of stranded labourers, there have been several reports from across the country about the poor migrants, who had no income for days, being charged for train and bus fares, while some food is being arranged by the local administrations.

Additional Chief Secretary (MHA) Vishwas Mehta said all the arrangements are being made by the Centre, no tickets are for free. "The tickets are being given to us by the Railways. They have to pay the basic fare for it. Food and water will be arranged by us."

On Saturday, confusion reigned in Bengaluru when hundreds of them gathered at a bus depot after the government gave its nod for inter-district movement, days after the Centre announced guidelines for the travel and transport of stranded labourers.

Initially, it was said the workers would be transported in buses and the state government would bear the cost. Soon after, some of them rushed to the depot only to be told that they have had to shell out a large sum as bus fare.

In the beginning, those who wanted to take the bus were charged a two-way fare which led to some migrant labourers paying more than Rs 1,000 per person to travel to the northern districts of the state.

Later, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered that only one-way fare should be collected from them. With no work since days, some labourers struggled to pay even for this fare.

Meanwhile, the Railways that has announced operation of "Shramik Special" trains for migrant workers and others stranded due to the lockdown has said it it will charge the state governments for the services.

The fare would include cost of sleeper class ticket, superfast charge of Rs 30 and Rs 20 for meals and water per passenger. Many people have already expressed their disappointment over the matter, including Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

He said the central government should reconsider this decision as it is an injustice towards the labourers returning home.

यह वाक़ई दुःखद है। केंद्र सरकार को इस फ़ैसले पर पुनःविचार करना चाहिए। आपदा की इस घड़ी में अपने घर वापस लौट रहे श्रमिक साथियों के साथ यह अन्याय है। https://t.co/v7Q1kToSYV — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) May 2, 2020

One could only wish a more considerate approach would be extended towards the country’s poor workforce who are being finally ferried buses and trains. Much like Indians who were stranded abroad, they too just want to go home.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365