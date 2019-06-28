Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Whistleblower Haryana Bureaucrat Who Exposed Post-matric Scholarship Scam Transferred

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had last month ordered a vigilance inquiry into the multi-crore post-matric scholarship scam.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Whistleblower Haryana Bureaucrat Who Exposed Post-matric Scholarship Scam Transferred
Representative Image
Loading...

Chandigarh: The Haryana IAS officer who blew the lid off the multi-crore post-matric scholarship scam here has been transferred from his department.

Verma, director and special secretary of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department, has been posted as special secretary and director of Archives Department, an official order issued here Thursday read.

IAS officer Geeta Bharti, special secretary, Public Works (Building and Roads) Department, has now been posted as director and special secretary of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department, the statement said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had last month ordered a vigilance inquiry into the multi-crore post-matric scholarship scam.

It was alleged that there was embezzlement of money meant for post-matric scholarship for Scheduled Caste and Backward Class students "by changing Aadhaar numbers of beneficiaries and transferring the money into forged Aadhaar-linked accounts which has been going on a large scale".

As director and special secretary of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department, Verma had brought the scam to light by suspending four department officials.

Verma had sought a vigilance probe and special audit by the Accountant General (Audit), Haryana, pointing out that Rs 236 crore had been disbursed under post-matric scholarship, which is given to SC/BC students studying in educational institutes located both within the state and outside, during the past three years.

He had reportedly threatened 'satyagraha' outside the Chandigarh Police headquarters, alleging delay in registration of FIR in the scam, which was registered by the police here on May 13.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram