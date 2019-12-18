White House Economic Adviser Says India Must Lower Tariffs on US Products
The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, slapping higher tariffs on each other's products, including steel.
A man holds the flags of India and the US in New York. (Reuters)
Washington: The United States is "engaged" with India on trade issues but wants India to lower its tariffs, White House trade and economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday.
"We're engaged with India," Navarro told Fox Business Network in an interview. "We've got to get India ... to lower their tariffs and make nice with their trade," he added.
The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, slapping higher tariffs on each other's products, including steel.
India's trade minister in October said the broad outlines of a deal had been worked out, but Navarro on Wednesday gave no details about where talks or any U.S.-India trade agreement stood.
US President Donald Trump and his administration have notched two long-sought trade wins this month, finalizing a long-sought pact with Mexico and Canada and announcing plans to ink a "phase one" trade deal with China next mont
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri Scores, Bengaluru Lead 1-0
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 77 Written Updates: Mahira-Vishal Lock Horns, Shehnaz Fights with Paras, Sidharth
- Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet
- Update Your WhatsApp If You Do Not Want a Malicious Message to Render it Useless
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio