White House Recommends Coronavirus Testing of Over 1 Million Nursing Home Residents, Staff

A man, left, arrives for a test as police officers stand at the entrance of a COVID-19 test site for first responders at the Westchester County Center, Monday in White Plains, New York. (AP)

US Vice President Mike Pence told governors on a video conference call Monday that it's the federal government's strong recommendation that such testing be done.

The White House is recommending that all nursing home residents and staff be tested for the new coronavirus in the next two weeks.

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, told governors on a video conference call Monday that it's the federal government's strong recommendation that such testing be done.

Dr Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, told governors to focus over the next two weeks on testing all 1 million nursing home residents. She says the White House will help states that need it.

Nursing homes and the elderly have been shown to be especially susceptible to the virus.

