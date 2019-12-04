Take the pledge to vote

White House Rejects Trump Impeachment Report, Says No Evidence of Wrongdoing

The House report released Tuesday said the evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction was 'overwhelming.'

AFP

Updated:December 4, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
White House Rejects Trump Impeachment Report, Says No Evidence of Wrongdoing
File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Washington: : The White House on Tuesday dismissed the impeachment report issued by the US House Intelligence Committee saying it had "failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing" by President Donald Trump.

"At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a reference to committee chairman Adam Schiff.

"This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations," Grisham said. "Chairman Schiff's report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing."

The House report released Tuesday said the evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction was "overwhelming."

