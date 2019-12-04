White House Rejects Trump Impeachment Report, Says No Evidence of Wrongdoing
The House report released Tuesday said the evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction was 'overwhelming.'
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: : The White House on Tuesday dismissed the impeachment report issued by the US House Intelligence Committee saying it had "failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing" by President Donald Trump.
"At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a reference to committee chairman Adam Schiff.
"This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations," Grisham said. "Chairman Schiff's report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing."
The House report released Tuesday said the evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction was "overwhelming."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharti's Romantic Post for 'Soulmate' Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Wedding Anniversary will Melt Hearts
- Korean Actor Cha In Ha Found Dead in His Residence
- Starbucks Fires Employee Who Served Coffee Cup to Cop with 'Pig' Written on Label
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free