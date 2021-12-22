'White Pre-Christmas': Hailstorm Sparks Joy in Shillong, Temperature Drops Up to 6 Degrees

Shillong on Wednesday received a massive hailstorm accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall as the minimum temperature dropped to 6 degrees.

The streets in the Meghalaya capital were covered in white due to the hailstorm causing massive traffic jams. Vehicles remained stuck on the roads for hours.

The thunderstorms and hailstorm, however, has sparked joy as some people in the town are seen displaying their creativity by making snowmen.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rainfall in some North-eastern states during the next five days and said that cold wave conditions are likely to abate from Thursday (December 23).

In addition, isolated hailstorms have also been forecast over the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, no warning is issued by IMD for Thursday. The IMD said the cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh now lies over south Bangladesh and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

