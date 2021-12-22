CHANGE LANGUAGE
'White Pre-Christmas': Hailstorm Sparks Joy in Shillong, Temperature Drops Up to 6 Degrees
1-MIN READ

'White Pre-Christmas': Hailstorm Sparks Joy in Shillong, Temperature Drops Up to 6 Degrees

Some parts of Meghalaya witnessed heavy hailstone and rain resulting in the dipping of the temperature. (News18)

Some parts of Meghalaya witnessed heavy hailstone and rain resulting in the dipping of the temperature.

The streets in the Meghalaya capital were covered in white due to the hailstorm causing massive traffic jams.

Purbasha Bhattacharjee

Shillong on Wednesday received a massive hailstorm accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall as the minimum temperature dropped to 6 degrees.

The streets in the Meghalaya capital were covered in white due to the hailstorm causing massive traffic jams. Vehicles remained stuck on the roads for hours.

Isolated hailstorms have also been forecast over the region on Thursday as well. (Credits: News18)

The thunderstorms and hailstorm, however, has sparked joy as some people in the town are seen displaying their creativity by making snowmen.

People made snowman following thunderstorms in Shillong. (Credits: News18)

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rainfall in some North-eastern states during the next five days and said that cold wave conditions are likely to abate from Thursday (December 23).

In addition, isolated hailstorms have also been forecast over the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperature dropped to 6 degrees celsius as the city turned white. (Credits: News18)

However, no warning is issued by IMD for Thursday. The IMD said the cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh now lies over south Bangladesh and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:December 22, 2021, 19:15 IST