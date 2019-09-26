Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

White Tigress Dies in Sanctuary Near Jaipur, Third Death in 15 Days

The white tigress, which died on Thursday was brought from the National Zoological Park, New Delhi in 2016. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 8:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
White Tigress Dies in Sanctuary Near Jaipur, Third Death in 15 Days
Representational Image (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Jaipur: A fourteen-and-half-year-old white tigress died of apparently a deadly viral disease at the Nahargarh Biological Park near here on Thursday with the sanctuary losing three big cats in a fortnight, a forest official said.

The white tigress, which died on Thursday, apparently succumbed to the canine distemper viral disease, he added.

The white tigress, which died on Thursday was brought from the National Zoological Park, New Delhi in 2016. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained," he said," said Divisional Forest Officer Sudarshan Sharma in a statement.

Apprehending that the big cat lost its life to the viral disease, he added, "To conduct the postmortem of the dead tigress, a team from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareillyhas been called. The team will also carry out the medical examination of other wild cats.

Earlier, two big cats, a nine-month-old tiger cub and a 10-year-old Asiatic lioness, died at the Nahargarh Biological Park, located on the outskirts of Jaipur.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram