White Tigress Dies in Sanctuary Near Jaipur, Third Death in 15 Days
The white tigress, which died on Thursday was brought from the National Zoological Park, New Delhi in 2016. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained
Representational Image (Image: PTI)
Jaipur: A fourteen-and-half-year-old white tigress died of apparently a deadly viral disease at the Nahargarh Biological Park near here on Thursday with the sanctuary losing three big cats in a fortnight, a forest official said.
The white tigress, which died on Thursday, apparently succumbed to the canine distemper viral disease, he added.
The white tigress, which died on Thursday was brought from the National Zoological Park, New Delhi in 2016. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained," he said," said Divisional Forest Officer Sudarshan Sharma in a statement.
Apprehending that the big cat lost its life to the viral disease, he added, "To conduct the postmortem of the dead tigress, a team from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareillyhas been called. The team will also carry out the medical examination of other wild cats.
Earlier, two big cats, a nine-month-old tiger cub and a 10-year-old Asiatic lioness, died at the Nahargarh Biological Park, located on the outskirts of Jaipur.
