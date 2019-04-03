English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
White Tigress in Rajkot Zoo Gives Birth to Three Healthy Cubs
The zoo is now home to nine white tigers, including one male, five females, and the three cubs.
The three newly-born tiger cubs at the Rajkot Zoo.
Ahmedabad: A white tigress in the Rajkot Zoological Park gave birth to three healthy cubs on Tuesday night. The zoo is managed by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and the white tiger breeding programme has been very successful at the zoo.
The zoo is spread over 55 hectares on the banks of the Lalpari and Randarda lakes on outskirts of Rajkot. The city is considered the commercial capital of the Saurashtra region.
Gayatri mated with a tiger called Diwakar to give birth to the three cubs. Both animals, along with another tigress called Yahsodhara, were brought from the Bhilai Zoo in in Chhattisgarh in November 2014 under an animal exchange programme.
“We are closely monitoring the newly-born cubs and they are doing well,” said a zoo official. “In May 2015, Gayatri the tigress had mated with tiger Diwakar and given birth to four cubs, all of whom survived. White tigers are one of the major attractions for visitors here.”
The zoo is now home to nine white tigers, including one male, five females and the three cubs.
