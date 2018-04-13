Who are the Accused in the Kathua Rape Horror?

As the heinous rape and murder of an eight-year-old continues to haunt the nation, the eight men who have been charge-sheeted for committing the offence reveal an act, sinister like none.These men are accused in the gang-rape and murder of a nomad girl. The prime motive behind the offence is being alleged to drive out the nomadic community of Bakerwals out of the Rassana area of Kathua. List of accused in the Kathua rape case:Sanji Ram, 60: Ram is a retired revenue official. He is alleged to be the main conspirator who incited his nephew, an alleged minor, to abduct the eight-year-old girl as revenge from the Bakerwals. The purpose was achieved by reminding the boy of an insult mete out by the nomadic community to the minor boy.The minor was the one who arranged to keep the eight-year-old locked up inside the temple where she was abducted and raped.Sanji Ram’s nephew, 15: The minor boy, as mentioned, was incited to commit the rape and conduct the abduction as a revenge on the Bakerwal community. Ram’s nephew had raped, strangulated and smashed the girl’s face with a stone post her gang-rape.Parvesh Kumar, alias Mannu: Kumar is a friend of Ram’s nephew and is known to have played a critical role in the abduction and gang-rape by helping the minor.Vishal Jangotra: Jangotra is Sanji Ram’s son who is currently studying in Meerut. He is accused to have raped the girl along with Ramji’s minor nephew. The nephew had called Jangotra to the temple in case he wanted to ‘satisfy his lust’.Deepak Khajuria: A special police officer who allegedly raped the eight-year-old ‘one more time before she was killed’.Sub-inspector Anand Dutta and head constable Tilak Raj: They tried to destroy evidence and are also said to have washed the girl's dress to help the accused avoid being arrested.Surinder Kumar: Special police officer. Witnesses have confirmed that Singh was seen at the scene of the crime.