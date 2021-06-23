‘Who are We Trying to Fool?' Congress’s Jairam Ramesh Questions Vaccine Record in MP

Congress leader and former union minister, Jairam Ramesh, has raised questions on Madhya Pradesh’s vaccine record of June 21 - the day when Centre’s revised vaccination policy came into effect. The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state administered around 16.93 lakh doses on Monday, creating the national record for inoculating maximum number of jabs in 24 hours.

However, the Congress leader said the state couldn’t even administer 5000 doses the next day, and asked, “Who are we trying to fool?”

Jairam tweeted the vaccination trend in Madhya Pradesh for the last three days. The Congress leader said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government administered 692 shots on June 20, adding that the numbers exploded to 16.93 lakh on June 21, and then nosedived to 4842 on June 22.

Madhya Pradesh vaccination trend last 3 days:20th June: 692 21st June: 16.93 lakhs22nd June: 4842Who are we trying to fool? — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 23, 2021

Accusing the BJP government of pre-planning the Monday vaccine record to boost its image, the Congress veteran said vaccination cannot be a “one-day fixture”, adding that the country needs to administer at least 8 million doses every day for the next four to five months.

“Vaccination cannot be seen like a one-day fixture. Clearly, yesterday was a pre-planned, image-booster. Today we have not sustained that level. We simply have to sustain at least 80 lakhs a day for the next four-five months,” the leader tweeted.

India inoculated a record 90.86 lakh vaccine doses on Monday, according to the CoWin portal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this month during an address to the nation, had announced the new vaccination policy under which the Centre will also provide the doses for the 18-45 age groups from June 21. Now, the Congress and other opposition parties are criticising that the government engineered the record to shine its image. They also highlighted Tuesday’s vaccination numbers. Over 54 lakh doses were administered on June 22, down by more than 35 lakhs from the d-day.

