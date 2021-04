WHO Chief Appreciates PM Modi for Spreading Awareness to Curb Covid Transmission

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on the World Health Day in which he highlighted the importance of following precautions and taking care of one's own health to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion of the World Health Day, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the country's commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare. He urged people to focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by taking all precautions, including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following other protocols.

His appeal comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in India with over 1 lakh daily cases reported twice in the last three days. He asked the people to take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit. World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros took to Twitter to comment on Modi's message on the World Health Day.

"Namaste, #India Prime Minister @narendramodi, for highlighting that each and every one of us has a role to play in stopping #COVID19 transmission, as well as the importance of taking care of our own health," Tedros tweeted. "Happy #WorldHealthDay!" he wrote. More than 132,597,200 people have been infected by the virus across the world and over 2,876,500 have also died, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID tracker.

