‘Who Hosts 132 Designated Terrorists?’ India’s UN Envoy Punctures Pak Claims With Sarcastic Quiz

India on Sunday reacted strongly to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s statement against India at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).Launching a sharp attack on Qureshi, who in his UNGA address blamed India for the terror attack in Peshawar in 2014, Syed Akbaruddin, India's permanent representative at the United Nations, tweeted: “Ready for a Quick Quiz Question? Who hosts 132 @UN designated terrorists & patronises 22 entities sanctioned under @UN Security Council 1267 & 1988 resolution regimes?”Akbaruddin’s tweet accompanied a video of Eenam Gambhir at the UNGA general debate, in which she called out Pakistan for their baseless allegations against India that said New Delhi orchestrated terror activities in Islamabad.Exercising Right to Reply, Gambhir, India’s First Secretary in Permanent Mission of India to UN, said: “Among the most outrageous was the preposterous allegation relating to the horrific terror attack on a Peshawar school four years ago. Let me recollect for the new government of Pakistan the outpouring of sorrow and pain in India that followed the massacre of innocent children in 2014. Both houses of India’s Parliament had expressed solidarity while paying respect to the memory of those killed. Schools all over India had observed two minutes of silence in their memory."She said the allegation was a "desperate attempt" to look away from the monster of terror Pakistan has created in its quest to destabilise its neighbours and covet their territory.Qureshi had said that Pakistan will never forget the mass murder of more than 150 children in the Peshawar school, the Mastung attack and many others that "have links with terrorists supported by India."The Peshawar attack was carried out by heavily-armed 8-10 Taliban suicide bombers who stormed the army-run school and took several hostages. The attackers wearing paramilitary Frontier Corps uniforms had entered the school and started indiscriminate firing.(With PTI inputs)