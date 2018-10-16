English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Who is Accountable?...God Help Us': Robert Vadra on BSP Leader's Son Flaunting Gun at Delhi Hotel
Vadra also posted a few pictures of the incident showing a young man wearing pink trousers brandishing a gun at the hotel.
File photo of Robert Vadra. (Picture courtesy: Facebook)
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra Tuesday expressed serious concern over the law and order situation in the city after a purported video of BSP leader's son brandishing a weapon at a five-star hotel went viral on social media.
"I really fear for the safety of our children and the people of our city, the capital of our country," he said in a Facebook post.
"What is the Law and Order prevailing and who is accountable? Has the Chief Minister seen what is existing and will they make an example of this insane behaviour with guns and profanity?" he said.
"There were a bunch of children having dinner at the hotel and other friends, earlier... God help us," he said in the post.
A complaint about the incident was received by the police Monday from the assistant security manager of Hyatt Regency Hotel in RK Puram, following which a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued, police said.
An FIR was registered in the case, a senior police officer said.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 13 and 14, he added.
In the video, Ashish Pandey, who is the son of BSP leader Rakesh Pandey, can purportedly be seen brandishing a gun in the foyer of the hotel, the officer said.
